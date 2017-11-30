2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid (Photo: Honda)

Los Angeles – The envelope, please.

The winner of the Green Car of the Year is ... the 2018 Honda Clarity, the only electrified vehicle to offer plug-in hybrid, pure-electric, and hydrogen options.

The award was announced Thursday morning at the Los Angeles Auto Show as automakers flood the market with more EVs to meet government regulations – and to keep up with luxury EV leader Tesla.

