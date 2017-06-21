City of Berkley
Friday, August 18:
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Kid’s Inflatable Zone at 12 Mile Road & Tyler.
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: DTE Energy featuring games, prizes and FUN! at 12 Mile Road & Griffith south.
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Food Court at 12 Mile Road & Robina south and the Downtown Business District.
6:30 PM – 7:30 PM: Berkley’s Classic Car Parade at 12 Mile Rd between Coolidge and Greenfield.
Classic Car Parade Parking for viewing parade of cars, behind the Berkley Theater at Robina.
7:30 PM – 9:00 PM: Tri-Community Coalition Street Dance at 12Mile Road & Griffith, north.
7:30 PM – 11:00 PM: Live Entertainment
August 18 & 19:
Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent locations at 12 Mile Rd at Robina. Woodward at 12 Mile Rd, Robina, Catalpa and Columbia.
City of Birmingham
Saturday, August 19:
9:00 AM – 7:00 PM: Birmingham Cruise Classic Car Show
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM: WXYZ-TV Live Broadcast.
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM: 104.3 WOMC Live Broadcast at Old Woodward and Lincoln.
12:00 PM – 7:00 PM: 104.3 WOMC Live entertainment stage at Old Woodward and Lincoln.
4:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Live Entertainment with The Phoenix Theory (Classic Hits)
Bloomfield Township
Saturday, August 19 @ 36600 Woodward:
9:00 AM – 500 PM: Bloomfield Township Classic Car Show and Bill Wells Car Club Classic.
City of Ferndale
August 17, 18 & 19: West Nine Mile
Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage
Thursday, August 17: West Nine Mile
Ford Motor Company
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: “Dream Cruise Road Show”, a PBS Channel 56 production.
Thursday, August 17: Vester St.
6:30 PM – 11:00 PM: “Get Reel Movie Night”
Friday, August 18: East Nine Mile
Ford Motor Company
1:00 PM – 8:00 PM: 17th Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show
5:00 PM: Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
5:30 PM: Lights & Sirens Cruise
Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent
Friday, August 18: Woodward South of 9 Mile @ McDonalds
5:00 PM – 8:00PM: 104.3 WOMC “Cruisin’ with the Dr. Dr. Pepper. Live Entertainment with RickySee.
Saturday, August 19: East Nine Mile
10:00 AM – 7:00 PM: 19th Mustang Alley Show
Ford Motor Company and Roush Performance
104.3 WOMC Broadcast Tower
WXYZ-TV Live Broadcast
Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent
City of Pontiac
Friday, August 18:
Downtown Pontiac Car Show
Live Entertainment
Classic Car Show
Saturday, August 19:
Downtown Pontiac Car Show
Live Entertainment
Classic Car Shows
City of Royal OaK
Friday August 18: Memorial Park
12:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Performance Park Classic Car Show. GM Performance, vendors and food court.
Saturday, August 19:
6:00 AM – 8:00 PM: 104.3 WOMC Broadcast Tower at CVS Corner. 13 Mile & Woodward
6:00 AM – 8:00 AM: 104.3 WOMC LIVE Broadcast with Boogie Brian
8:00 AM – 9:30 AM: “Cruise In Shoes” 5k Run/Walk at Shrine High School Athletic Field.
8:00 AM – 8:00 PM: Classic Car Show at Northwood Shopping Center.
8:00 AM – 8:00 PM: Performance Park Classic Car Show, GM Performance, vendors and food court at Memorial Park.
11:00 AM – 7:00 PM: Ford Family Zone & 104.3 WOMC @ Pioneer Park.
5:30PM – 8:30PM: Live Entertainment w/ Fifty Amp Fuse @ Duggan’s Irish Pub
The 2017 Schedule of Events are subject to change without notice.
