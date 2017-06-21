Buy Photo Drag racing on Woodward Ave.. The day before the Woodward Dream Cruise on Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak, Michigan on August 19, 2016. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

City of Berkley

www.berkleymich.org/cruisefest

Friday, August 18:

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Kid’s Inflatable Zone at 12 Mile Road & Tyler.

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: DTE Energy featuring games, prizes and FUN! at 12 Mile Road & Griffith south.

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Food Court at 12 Mile Road & Robina south and the Downtown Business District.

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM: Berkley’s Classic Car Parade at 12 Mile Rd between Coolidge and Greenfield.

Classic Car Parade Parking for viewing parade of cars, behind the Berkley Theater at Robina.

7:30 PM – 9:00 PM: Tri-Community Coalition Street Dance at 12Mile Road & Griffith, north.

7:30 PM – 11:00 PM: Live Entertainment

August 18 & 19:

Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent locations at 12 Mile Rd at Robina. Woodward at 12 Mile Rd, Robina, Catalpa and Columbia.

City of Birmingham

www.BirminghamCruiseEvent.com

Saturday, August 19:

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM: Birmingham Cruise Classic Car Show

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM: WXYZ-TV Live Broadcast.

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM: 104.3 WOMC Live Broadcast at Old Woodward and Lincoln.

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM: 104.3 WOMC Live entertainment stage at Old Woodward and Lincoln.

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Live Entertainment with The Phoenix Theory (Classic Hits)

Bloomfield Township

www.bloomfieldtwp.org/events

Saturday, August 19 @ 36600 Woodward:

9:00 AM – 500 PM: Bloomfield Township Classic Car Show and Bill Wells Car Club Classic.

City of Ferndale

www.FerndaleDreamCruise.com

August 17, 18 & 19: West Nine Mile

Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage

Thursday, August 17: West Nine Mile

Ford Motor Company

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: “Dream Cruise Road Show”, a PBS Channel 56 production.

Thursday, August 17: Vester St.

6:30 PM – 11:00 PM: “Get Reel Movie Night”

Friday, August 18: East Nine Mile

Ford Motor Company

1:00 PM – 8:00 PM: 17th Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show

5:00 PM: Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

5:30 PM: Lights & Sirens Cruise

Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent

Friday, August 18: Woodward South of 9 Mile @ McDonalds

5:00 PM – 8:00PM: 104.3 WOMC “Cruisin’ with the Dr. Dr. Pepper. Live Entertainment with RickySee.

Saturday, August 19: East Nine Mile

10:00 AM – 7:00 PM: 19th Mustang Alley Show

Ford Motor Company and Roush Performance

104.3 WOMC Broadcast Tower

WXYZ-TV Live Broadcast

Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent

City of Pontiac

https://www.facebook.com/Pontiac-Dream-Cruise-311162479039849/

Friday, August 18:

Downtown Pontiac Car Show

Live Entertainment

Classic Car Show

Saturday, August 19:

Downtown Pontiac Car Show

Live Entertainment

Classic Car Shows

City of Royal OaK

Friday August 18: Memorial Park

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Performance Park Classic Car Show. GM Performance, vendors and food court.

Saturday, August 19:

6:00 AM – 8:00 PM: 104.3 WOMC Broadcast Tower at CVS Corner. 13 Mile & Woodward

6:00 AM – 8:00 AM: 104.3 WOMC LIVE Broadcast with Boogie Brian

8:00 AM – 9:30 AM: “Cruise In Shoes” 5k Run/Walk at Shrine High School Athletic Field.

To register: https://hughesware.webserversystems.com/~hughesre/races/DREAMC/cruiseinshoes/signup.php

8:00 AM – 8:00 PM: Classic Car Show at Northwood Shopping Center.

8:00 AM – 8:00 PM: Performance Park Classic Car Show, GM Performance, vendors and food court at Memorial Park.

11:00 AM – 7:00 PM: Ford Family Zone & 104.3 WOMC @ Pioneer Park.

5:30PM – 8:30PM: Live Entertainment w/ Fifty Amp Fuse @ Duggan’s Irish Pub

104.3 WOMC Detroit’s Greatest Hits: www.womc.cbslocal.com

WXYZ-TC Channel 7: www.wxyz.com/dreamcruise

The 2017 Schedule of Events are subject to change without notice.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tsViyB