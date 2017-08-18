2017 pre-Dream Cruise action on Woodward
Pre-Woodward Dream Cruise along Woodward Avenue in
Pre-Woodward Dream Cruise along Woodward Avenue in Birmingham, Michigan on August 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pre-Woodward Dream Cruise along Woodward Avenue in
Pre-Woodward Dream Cruise along Woodward Avenue in Birmingham, Michigan on August 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pre-Woodward Dream Cruise along Woodward Avenue in
Pre-Woodward Dream Cruise along Woodward Avenue in Birmingham, Michigan on August 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pre-Woodward Dream Cruise along Woodward Avenue in
Pre-Woodward Dream Cruise along Woodward Avenue in Birmingham, Michigan on August 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pre-Woodward Dream Cruise along Woodward Avenue in
Pre-Woodward Dream Cruise along Woodward Avenue in Birmingham, Michigan on August 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pre-Woodward Dream Cruise along Woodward Avenue in
Pre-Woodward Dream Cruise along Woodward Avenue in Birmingham, Michigan on August 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Let's have a big hand for this classic Chevy rolling
Let's have a big hand for this classic Chevy rolling in the Berkley Classic Car Parade. Friday, August 18, 2017.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
Spectators watch the 'Good Humors' ice cream truck
Spectators watch the 'Good Humors' ice cream truck roll in the Berkley Classic Car Parade. Friday, August 18, 2017.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
Berkley Classic Car Parade Grand Marshal Glenda Davis
Berkley Classic Car Parade Grand Marshal Glenda Davis waves from the back of a Chevy convertible. Friday, August 18, 2017.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
An open-top hot rod rolls in the Berkley Classic Car
An open-top hot rod rolls in the Berkley Classic Car Parade. Friday, August 18, 2017.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
A fire truck rolls in the Lighst and Sirens Parade
A fire truck rolls in the Lighst and Sirens Parade in Ferndale on Friday, August 18, 2017.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
A vintage Clawson Fire Dept. truck rolls in the Lights
A vintage Clawson Fire Dept. truck rolls in the Lights and Sirens Parade in Ferndale on Friday, August 18, 2017.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
A Troy Police hot rod rolls in the Lights and Sirens
A Troy Police hot rod rolls in the Lights and Sirens Parade in Ferndale on Friday, August 18, 2017.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
A fire truck rolls in the Lighst and Sirens Parade
A fire truck rolls in the Lighst and Sirens Parade in Ferndale on Friday, August 18, 2017.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
A police hearse rolls in the Lights and Sirens Parade
A police hearse rolls in the Lights and Sirens Parade in Ferndale on Friday, August 18, 2017.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
Kids watch the classics roll in the Berkley Classic
Kids watch the classics roll in the Berkley Classic Car Parade. Friday, August 18, 2017.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
A powder-blue Ford Mustang rolls in the Berkley Classic
A powder-blue Ford Mustang rolls in the Berkley Classic Car Parade. Friday, August 18, 2017.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
A pink and black Ford Fairlane rolls in the Berkley
A pink and black Ford Fairlane rolls in the Berkley Classic Car Parade. Friday, August 18, 2017.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
An upside-down van rolls along in the Berkley Classic
An upside-down van rolls along in the Berkley Classic Car Parade. Friday, August 18, 2017.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
An upside-down van rolls along in the Berkley Classic
An upside-down van rolls along in the Berkley Classic Car Parade. Friday, August 18, 2017.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
Kids watch the classics roll in the Berkley Classic
Kids watch the classics roll in the Berkley Classic Car Parade. Friday, August 18, 2017.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
A mini VW van rolls in the Berkley Classic Car Parade.
A mini VW van rolls in the Berkley Classic Car Parade. Friday, August 18, 2017.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
Cruisers wave as they roll by in the Berkley Classic
Cruisers wave as they roll by in the Berkley Classic Car Parade. Friday, August 18, 2017.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
A souped-up engine sticks up through the hood of this
A souped-up engine sticks up through the hood of this Ford Mustang hot rod rolling along Woodward in Royal Oak Friday evening.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Sh'Boom, an annual Dream Cruise favorite, rolls along
Sh'Boom, an annual Dream Cruise favorite, rolls along Woodward in Royal Oak Friday evening.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Westland Elvis Presley impersonator Fred Wolfe waves
Westland Elvis Presley impersonator Fred Wolfe waves to the crowd cruising down Woodward on an overcast day from the Hunter House Friday in Birmingham.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Classic cars cruise north on Woodward south of 14 Mile
Classic cars cruise north on Woodward south of 14 Mile in Berkley, Mich. on Aug. 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A classic Thunderbird heads north on Woodward south
A classic Thunderbird heads north on Woodward south of 14 Mile in Berkley, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Logan Slatin, 7, of Livonia enjoys the view of Woodward
Logan Slatin, 7, of Livonia enjoys the view of Woodward south of 14 Mile in Berkley, Mich. on Aug. 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A classic Cadillac cruises north on Woodward south
A classic Cadillac cruises north on Woodward south of 14 Mile in Berkley, Mich. on Aug. 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A classic Impala cruising on Woodward Avenue south
A classic Impala cruising on Woodward Avenue south of Fourteen Mile Road in Berkley, Mich. on Aug. 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A muscle car heads up Woodward south of 14 Mile in
A muscle car heads up Woodward south of 14 Mile in Berkley, Mich. on Aug. 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A man drives the Char's Poultry Groomers truck on Woodward
A man drives the Char's Poultry Groomers truck on Woodward in Berkley, Mich. on Aug. 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Cruisers roll north on Woodward in Berkley, Mich. on
Cruisers roll north on Woodward in Berkley, Mich. on Aug. 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ladies ride in the back seat of this big truck on Woodward
Ladies ride in the back seat of this big truck on Woodward in Berkley, Mich. on Aug. 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Guys ride Woodward in a classic station wagon in Berkley,
Guys ride Woodward in a classic station wagon in Berkley, Mich. on Aug. 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Cruisers draw spectators on Woodward south of 14 Mile
Cruisers draw spectators on Woodward south of 14 Mile in Berkley on Aug. 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Guys cruise in an Amphicar on Woodward Avenue in Berkley,
Guys cruise in an Amphicar on Woodward Avenue in Berkley, Mich. on Aug. 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Guys cruise in a DeLorean with the doors open on Woodward
Guys cruise in a DeLorean with the doors open on Woodward south of 14 Mile in Berkley, Mich. on Aug. 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Classics and non-classics alike roll along Woodward
Classics and non-classics alike roll along Woodward Thursday evening in Royal Oak as cruise activity ramps up.  Alex Haggart, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Classics and non-classics alike roll along Woodward
Classics and non-classics alike roll along Woodward Thursday evening in Royal Oak as cruise activity ramps up.  Alex Haggart, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
People watch cruisers on Woodward south of 14 Mile
People watch cruisers on Woodward south of 14 Mile in Berkley, Mich. on Aug. 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Spectators watch cruisers on Woodward south of 14 Mile
Spectators watch cruisers on Woodward south of 14 Mile in Berkley, Mich. on Aug. 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mike and Sally Savasky of Berkley watch cruisers on
Mike and Sally Savasky of Berkley watch cruisers on Woodward south of 14 Mile in Berkley, Mich. on Aug. 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Jeff Foster of St. Petersburg, Fla. watches the cruisers
Jeff Foster of St. Petersburg, Fla. watches the cruisers on his birthday on Woodward south of 14 Mile in Berkley, Mich. on Aug. 17, 2017. The family comes to town for his birthday and the cruise.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Classics and non-classics alike roll along Woodward
Classics and non-classics alike roll along Woodward Thursday evening in Royal Oak as cruise activity ramps up.  Alex Haggart, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sports cars and car enthusiasts park in a lot along
Sports cars and car enthusiasts park in a lot along Woodward on Thursday evening in Royal Oak.  Alex Haggart, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jason Holliday, right, and Mike Freigruber of Global
Jason Holliday, right, and Mike Freigruber of Global Logistics Services in Sterling Heights detail a 2017 Corvette Z06 convertible at the Chevrolet Performance display along Woodward at 13 Mile on Thursday, Aug.17, 2017.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Ae 427 Chevrolet engine is part of the Chevrolet Performance
Ae 427 Chevrolet engine is part of the Chevrolet Performance display along Woodward at 13 Mile.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Jason Holliday of Global Logistics Services in Sterling
Jason Holliday of Global Logistics Services in Sterling Heights cleans and polishes the wheels of a 1967 Chevy II Nova SEMA concept at the Chevrolet Performance display along Woodward at 13 Mile.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Canopy framing is seen in preparation for the Woodward
Canopy framing is seen in preparation for the Woodward Dream Cruise along Woodward at 13 Mile on Thursday.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A variety of classic cars roll along Woodward in Royal
A variety of classic cars roll along Woodward in Royal Oak as Dream Cruise week gets underway Wednesday evening, Aug. 16, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Ken Mancini, left, of Livonia and Dan Repp of Beaverton
Ken Mancini, left, of Livonia and Dan Repp of Beaverton watch the classics pass on Woodward.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A classic Dodge pickup rolls down Woodward in Royal
A classic Dodge pickup rolls down Woodward in Royal Oak.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A 1965 Mustang cruises Woodward in Royal Oak Wednesday
A 1965 Mustang cruises Woodward in Royal Oak Wednesday evening.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Faith Faille of Yale points out a car while sitting
Faith Faille of Yale points out a car while sitting in the median with other classic car fans along Woodward near 13 Mile in Royal Oak on Aug. 16, 2017.The Faille family and friends had a group on this corner.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
These cruisers make a U-turn in their Monarch along
These cruisers make a U-turn in their Monarch along Woodward.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
John Malewicz points out a car to his friend, Jerry
John Malewicz points out a car to his friend, Jerry Vantiem, both of St. Clair Shores, while they watch cruisers. People out on Woodward Avenue near Thirteen Mile Road in Royal Oak, Mich. on Aug. 16, 2017. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Paul Meray, 63, of Warren shows the original V8, vegetable
Paul Meray, 63, of Warren shows the original V8, vegetable juice, as a joke, under the hood of his 1963 Ford Falcon.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
An airbrush paint job on this 1934 Ford convertible
An airbrush paint job on this 1934 Ford convertible owned by Darrell Brackenridge of Redford.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Richard Cassatt of Redford, right, watches cars go
Richard Cassatt of Redford, right, watches cars go up and down Woodward with his grandson, Matthew Cassatt, 14, of Farmington Hills.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Some men push this cruiser out of traffic after engine
Some men push this cruiser out of traffic after engine trouble.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Cruisers out on Woodward Avenue near Thirteen Mile
Cruisers out on Woodward Avenue near Thirteen Mile Road.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
All black, white and silver, this chopped-top beauty
All black, white and silver, this chopped-top beauty draws stares along Woodward in Royal Oak Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, as vintage car owners start to do the loop in advance of Saturday's Woodward Dream Cruise.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A classic among classic cruisers, a 1957 Chevy Bel
A classic among classic cruisers, a 1957 Chevy Bel Air gets ready for the Dream Cruise Wednesday on Woodward.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
An Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible is taken for a spin
An Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible is taken for a spin on Woodward.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A Chevy Camaro SS heads north on Woodward at 13 Mile.
A Chevy Camaro SS heads north on Woodward at 13 Mile.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Performance Staging employees Steve Mehrer, left, 29,
Performance Staging employees Steve Mehrer, left, 29, of Hazel Park, and Sebastian Vergara, right, 24, of Ypsilanti, build a scaffolding tower at the corner of 13 Mile and Woodward in Royal Oak, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, that will be used by 104.3 WOMC radio personalities for live, on-air broadcasts during the Woodward Dream Cruise.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A souped-up Ford Pinto cruises Woodward in Royal Oak
A souped-up Ford Pinto cruises Woodward in Royal Oak Wednesday.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A Pontiac GTO convertible looks ready for a close inspection
A Pontiac GTO convertible looks ready for a close inspection by gawkers during the Dream Cruise on Saturday.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A jazzy yellow vintage sports car is hauled north on
A jazzy yellow vintage sports car is hauled north on Woodward Wednesday.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A red Plymouth Barracuda sporting a monster blower
A red Plymouth Barracuda sporting a monster blower is ready for challenges along Woodward in Royal Oak.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A Dodge Charger from the early '70s muscles its way
A Dodge Charger from the early '70s muscles its way up Woodward at 13 Mile.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
An Oldsmobile Cutlass cruises on Woodward Wednesday.
An Oldsmobile Cutlass cruises on Woodward Wednesday.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Berkley — Classic car buffs were treated to a 400-auto procession in downtown Berkley Friday night. For those who liked their rides with a hint of danger, 100 vintage police and fire vehicles rolled through Ferndale.

    But the twin shows were the mere preamble to what’s coming.

    The Woodward Dream Cruise, which is the biggest auto event in the world, takes over Metro Detroit on Saturday.

    Everything about the cruise is big: a million people are expected to ogle 40,000 classic cars along a 16-mile stretch of Woodward.

    “It’s always a lot of fun,” Gary Hall of Huntington Woods said Friday as he watched cars pass by on Woodward in Ferndale.

    The 23rd annual Dream Cruise is many things to many people: a road party, car show, manufacturer display, a meandering drive that’s more about the journey than the destination.

    But mostly it’s a trip to the past, a time when American cars ruled the world, and all roads led to Detroit.

    The vintage cars along Woodward on Saturday will show Motown know-how in all its souped-up, tricked-out glory.

    Prius owners can stay in Brooklyn.

    “We were known around the world for our cars. We still can be,” said Ken Clark of Rochester, a proud owner of a 1955 Packard Patrician.

    It’s hard to contain all these roosters of the roadway to one day so, per usual, the party started a little early.

    On Friday night, thousands of people lined 12 Mile in Berkley to get an early gander of old-style automobilia. The annual Classic Car Parade did not disappoint.

    Among the 400 vehicles that caught the eye of resident Brent Alexander, 57, was a 1955 Chevy pickup, fire engine red. The make and color brought back memories of his first car. Some of those memories can’t be shared in front of Alexander’s son, Pat, 6.

    “Good times. It brings you back,” said Brent.

    As for Pat, he was waiting for the parade to end so he could begin enjoying the aftermath. The bill featured games, a kids inflatable zone and a good food court.

    “It will be good,” pronounced the youngster.

    With a patient Pat watching, the 400 classics ran along 12 Mile from Coolidge Highway to Greenfield Road.

    Meanwhile, a mile or two down Woodward, another town was doing its own pre-cruise shuffle.

    The Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show, AKA the Light & Sirens cruise, traversed along Woodward from Nine Mile to 11 Mile. The 100 emergency vehicles included vintage police cruisers, fire engines and even a paddy wagon.

    Talk about Friday night lights.

    “It’s cool. I like the old style more,” said Barbara Bell of Royal Oak.

    Bell allowed she liked a man in a uniform. Natch, she liked their vehicles as well. Speaking of uniforms, the vehicles were escorted by Ferndale police.

    Meanwhile, Nine Mile featured other goodies for the car-obsessed. East of Woodward featured a ribbon-cutting event for the cruise, while Nine Mile west of Woodward had Mongoose Pro Monster Trucks.

    Post by DetroitNews.

    If Saturday is the official start of the Woodward Dream Cruise, and the two events Friday the unofficial beginning, then the past week or two was the unofficial unofficial start. For vintage cars have been perusing Woodward for at least that long.

    Their numbers began small and steadily increased through the days. Saturday will be a deluge. Hall is looking forward to the flood.

    “It’s the greatest show on earth for a car guy. And I’m a car guy,” he said.

    For Hall and others, there will be an endless stream of customs, classics, exotics, muscle cars and hot rods. A 16-mile river of asphalt will boast Corvettes, Mustangs, GTOs, Camaros, Barracudas, Firebirds and Thunderbirds.

    They look forward to getting lost amid all the scoops, spoilers, tail fins, exposed engines, oversized grills and suicide doors.

    Clark will be both a part of the madness and a spectator. When not driving his Patrician, he’ll be lollygagging roadside to see all the other treats passing by.

    “It’s a unique time,” he said. “Where else can you see all this in one spot?”

    He’s been a regular at this car fest for more than a decade. He especially loves meeting others who feel like he does about automobiles.

    For many of the gearheads, this visit to their pasts make them feel young again, they say. They’re almost tempted to repeat some of the rebellious stunts of their youth, such as peeling out.

    Laying rubber is specifically prohibited, so the less adventurous may settle for racing an engine or two, said Alexander. But he hopes nobody gets in trouble on what’s supposed to be a fun day.

    “Boys will be boys,” he said.

    FDonnelly@detroitnews.com

    (313) 223-4186

    Twitter: @francisXdonnell

    12 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
