The Woodward Dream Tour follows a wedding vow renewal event hosted by Hagerty the past few Dream Cruises.

Royal Oak — Classic car and modern muscle car lovers hopped aboard Dream Cruiser trolley streetcars Saturday during the Woodward Dream Tour.

Hagerty, a Traverse City-based insurance company, partnered with Tecumseh Trolley and Limousine to host the event, complete with ‘50s themed music, doughnuts, coffee and smoothies. The event is free and runs through 5 p.m. Saturday. Trolleys are leaving from the parking lot on the east side of Woodward at Fourth.

The Woodward Dream Tour follows a wedding vow renewal event hosted by Hagerty the past few Dream Cruises.

“The Dream Cruise is such a unique event in that it’s a constantly moving event,” said Liz Lucius, a Hagerty senior event coordinator. “We decided this year to join the cruise.”

During the about hour-long tour along Woodward, tour guides are sharing Detroit and car facts including pointing out unusual facts about cars people are seeing.

Jeff Beier, 32, of South Lyon rode the trolley with his kids, Nolan, 5, and Sloane, 3, and learned about the history of the Dream Cruise and Woodward Avenue being America’s first paved road.

Beier said he enjoyed his kids getting to see some of the cruise from the heart of Woodward and spotting a few Lamborghinis.

“Born and raised in Detroit, when I was their age, I was out here pouring water on tires to get people to light them up,” Beier laughed.

The trolley event is free and runs through 5 p.m. Saturday. Trolleys leave from the parking lot on the east side of Woodward at Fourth Street.

Debbie Collini, 62, of Louisville, Kentucky, was waiting to get onto a trolley ride. She said this was her first Dream Cruise.

“My husband came up a couple of years ago,” she said. “We just came up with some friends to experience it to be one of a million people.”

Collini said they drove up in a 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 and they arrived at 6 a.m. to see the cars.

“It’s wonderful,” she said. “I’m a lover of cars and just to be able to see the magnitude of these classics and the news and the olds, it’s kind of overwhelming.”

