Wonderful and weird: The best of the 2017 cruise
A Ford GT is on display at Mustang Alley in Ferndale.
A Ford GT is on display at Mustang Alley in Ferndale.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
How about those wheels? A colorful car makes the turnaround
How about those wheels? A colorful car makes the turnaround in Royal Oak.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Beneath the Toy Story car, with its layer of whimsical
Beneath the Toy Story car, with its layer of whimsical plastic toys, lies a Pontiac Firebird, with spikes coming out of the wheels.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
Fear the fin. Roger Chesnutt of Oakland sits behind
Fear the fin. Roger Chesnutt of Oakland sits behind his 1961 Cadillac with large tail fins, in foreground.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
This customized street rod, powered by Caterpillar,
This customized street rod, powered by Caterpillar, sports a Florida license plate.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Among the modifications to Markeith Roby's 2006 Ford
Among the modifications to Markeith Roby's 2006 Ford Mustang are an air ride suspension, four televisions, nitrous oxide, and Lamborghini style doors.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A couple dresses to match their vintage Ford during
A couple dresses to match their vintage Ford during the Woodward Dream Cruise in Birmingham.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The relaxed driver of a red Cadillac cruises up Woodward
The relaxed driver of a red Cadillac cruises up Woodward in Royal Oak on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 during the 23rd annual Woodward Dream Cruise.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Bob Haas, of South Lyon, drives his Coca-Cola inspired
Bob Haas, of South Lyon, drives his Coca-Cola inspired 1955 Ford down Woodward during the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise, in Ferndale, August 19, 2017.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A 2012 Ford Shelby GT 500 has a snake sculpture holding
A 2012 Ford Shelby GT 500 has a snake sculpture holding up the hood at the Mustang Alley event in Ferndale.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A custom Ford hot rod sports a bright paint job during
A custom Ford hot rod sports a bright paint job during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Aug. 19, 2017. It's the 23rd year for the annual classic car cruise from Ferndale to Pontiac.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Smoke from an engine billows over Woodward Avenue in
Smoke from an engine billows over Woodward Avenue in Birmingham.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A Ford hot rod bucket with outrageously fat rear tires
A Ford hot rod bucket with outrageously fat rear tires and an eye-catching engine cruises Woodward.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A supercharged Auburn 852 cruises down Woodward near
A supercharged Auburn 852 cruises down Woodward near Nine Mile in Ferndale.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The driver of a Can-Am Spyder STS poses for the camera
The driver of a Can-Am Spyder STS poses for the camera while waiting for a red light at the corner of Woodward Ave. and Nine Mile in Ferndale.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Eric Lindow, president of Ghostbusters Detroit, uses
Eric Lindow, president of Ghostbusters Detroit, uses his "proton pack" to spray bubbles at 5-year-old Aleksandra Leonard, left, and her brother Lukas, 3, of Huntington Woods, on Nine Mile in Ferndale.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A group of men on miniature Honda motorcycles make
A group of men on miniature Honda motorcycles make their way down Woodward in Ferndale.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Avinash Reddy of Rochester Hills, right, hands the
Avinash Reddy of Rochester Hills, right, hands the pen back to the guys in the car after signing it during the Woodward Dream Cruise.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A jacked-up vintage Ford F-250 cruises the Woodward
A jacked-up vintage Ford F-250 cruises the Woodward Dream Cruise in Pontiac on Saturday.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A vintage Chevrolet with furry dice hanging from the
A vintage Chevrolet with furry dice hanging from the rearview mirror cruises Woodward.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A red and white1959 Ford Galaxie heads north on Woodward
A red and white1959 Ford Galaxie heads north on Woodward in Royal Oak.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Eric Steiner of Royal Oak reaches out to
From left, Eric Steiner of Royal Oak reaches out to high-five a passing vehicle while friend Matthew Csaki, of Ferndale, son Carson Steiner, 8, and brother Craig Steiner sit in Craig's 1970 Ford Bronco on Woodward near Nine Mile.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Westland Elvis Presley impersonator Fred Wolfe waves
Westland Elvis Presley impersonator Fred Wolfe waves to the crowd cruising down Woodward on an overcast day in front of the Hunter House in Birmingham.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Annual Dream Cruise favorite Sh'Boom lit up Woodward
Annual Dream Cruise favorite Sh'Boom lit up Woodward in Birmingham, Michigan on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. A long camera exposure provided the streaking headlights.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A beautiful Cadillac, just one of thousands of classic,
A beautiful Cadillac, just one of thousands of classic, futuristic and some just plain weird vehicles as they make their way down Woodward Ave. Friday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    A yellow 1960 GMC farm truck could be seen driving along Woodward on Sunday along with other cruisers who missed Saturday’s event.

    Kelsey von Wormer, the owner, said people could still be seen unofficially cruising Sunday, the day after the Dream Cruise.

    The truck was restored to its original lemonade color after von Wormer, 25, found it painted three different shades of blue.

    “I found it in 2015 while I was in D.C. and scored it for only $1,500,” she said. “The engine broke down four times as I attempted to drive it back to Detroit.” .

    She said friends from the Detroit Bus Co. and Fred’s Key Shop helped her repair the car, giving it all the new fixings but keeping the original 305 V6 engine.

    She calls her vintage ride “Gloria” because she said the front of the car reminds her of the hippo named Gloria from the animated movie “Madagascar.”

    “I had a job yesterday that kept me from the Dream Cruise and I told them if they want me, they’ll have to pay $85 an hour, thinking they would reject that price, but they said yes ... ,” said von Wormer, who has attended the event every year since 2008.

    She said she drives Gloria throughout the year and to major events.

    “It’s hilarious to see people’s faces when I drive up to really important events and meetings,” Von Wormer said. That’s the best.”.

    Von Wormer of Detroit is a graduate of the College for Creative Studies. She said she’s a landlord and developer in Detroit’s historic districts, so being drawn to classic structures is nothing new.

    “I don’t want her to look minted and new,” she said, referring to the truck. “I like old things and it keeps its character.”

    She said she plans to paint the truck a wine color with antique white trim and add a new grill.

    The worst thing about the truck’s upkeep is electrical and rust maintenance — a constant headache, she said.

    Von Wormer also owns a 1974 Honda 554 motorcycle.

    “I’ve been going to car shows and vintage races since I was 3 years old. The best thing about the Dream Cruise is the vintage cars, not the new ones,” von Wormer said.

    srahal@detroitnews.com

