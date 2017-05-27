Daniel Howes' Weekend Essay (Photo: Detroit News illustration)

Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics -- and what it all means. This week, Howes says the changes at the top of Ford Motor Co. are yet more evidence the maker of the nation’s best-selling truck knows it’s not moving fast enough to contend with the radical change tearing at the auto industry. Replacing Mark Fields with Jim Hackett, the former CEO of Steelcase Inc., signals a desire to up the Blue Oval’s competitive metabolism and quicken its decision-making in a battle with Silicon Valley not likely to end anytime soon.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2r8ZJQx