Steve Arwood is fixing to retire as CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and he’s leaving a message: “I’ve been out to Palo Alto. The hottest thing there right now is the car.”

Not the latest iPhone, but the steel, rubber and processor manifestation of next-generation mobility. The shift is transforming, like it or not, the auto industry as a century of Americans has known and mostly loved it. Get used to the competitive threat because it’s not going away.

“Unlike in past generations, the United States is not the only game in town,” says the “Building Michigan’s 21st Century Economy” report to Gov. Rick Snyder, released Wednesday at the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference. “Michigan’s industries — notably agriculture, automotive and manufacturing — are competing in global markets, with companies moving production and other value-added services to closer” to emerging urban mega-cities.

That’s an enormous challenge for the traditional auto industry players, especially the Detroit that birthed the modern U.S. industry. Now its largest players, as well as state and local officials, are scrambling to blunt the competitive threat coming from the likes of Apple Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc.

“We can’t get behind,” Arwood said in an interview Wednesday at the annual chamber policy conference on Mackinac Island. “We have to constantly be in position. It’s a DNA kind of thing. We have to keep doing this. It’s what we do.”

He’s absolutely right. If there’s a single, economically meaningful thread connecting the disparate panels at Michigan’s annual confab here, it’s that advancing technology is radically remaking the work-a-day proposition and educational values as this state has known them. The choice offered here is simple: adapt or slide deeper into irrelevance.

That means coalescing behind the public-private push to make Michigan the undisputed test bed and center of operations for mobility and autonomous vehicles. The effort is buttressed by the nation’s first legislation to make self-driving operations possible in such Michigan cities as Detroit, which should push to become the national leader in urban testing and operations.

It means taking talent seriously — educating it, retaining it, attracting it, creating the kind of places and quality of life that invite it and keep it because it’s welcomed. It means understanding that a culture of innovation and risk-taking, the very qualities Henry Ford exemplified when he founded his auto company 114 years ago, should be Michigan’s future, not just its glorious past.

It means recognizing that “there is an economic opportunity gap out there,” as Detroit Chamber CEO Sandy Baruah, chair of the governor’s 21st Century Economy commission, put it Wednesday. “Talent is key to this state’s future. Full stop.”

It means understanding that the global economy and global markets are realities that cannot be reversed easily. Never mind the hollow promises offered by Republican or Democratic presidential candidates — or the guy now sitting in the White House and learning that unwinding international trade deals is more complicated than a tweet.

“Everyone in Michigan realizes this is a global economy,” said Sandy Pierce, a commission member who is regional banking director and chair of Michigan for Huntington Bank. “We cannot ignore that and pretend it will not get more intense. It will.”

Finally, according to an old aphorism repeated by Kirk Steudle, director of the Michigan Department of Transportation: “When something is technologically possible, it’s impossible to stop it. It’s going forward. The consumer’s going to drive it.”

None of this, of course, hews to the Zeitgeist that delivered Donald Trump to the presidency, courtesy of the industrial heartland. It appears to hold that competition can be eased; trade flows can be reversed; manufacturing jobs that disappeared a generation ago, more because of automation and competition than trade deals, can return.

How is not at all clear, and the clear sense here is that few are betting much of that will be realized in the real, economically interconnected world. And the leaders assembled on this cold, rainy island seem to know it, witness their insistence that the evolving Michigan economy offer “prosperity for all” and that the new Detroit be for “all Detroiters.”

The spirit of egalitarianism is purposeful: the fast-emerging tech economy threatens to separate winners from losers, the college-educated from the rest, the higher earners from the lower earners. And those divisions could imperil a post-Great Recession reinvention that is beginning to change the narrative of where Michigan and Detroit actually are today — and where they could go.

“The mobility thing is real,” Snyder told The Detroit News in an interview. “The convergence is going on.”

