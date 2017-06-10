Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics -- and what it all means. This week, Howes explains how Ford Motor Co.’s senior leadership shakeup amounts to a tacit admission the Blue Oval is lagging its cross-town rival where it matters most: in the efforts to reshape the traditional automotive footprint and make aggressive bets on mobility and connectivity. On that, advantage goes to General Motors Co.
Podcast: Howes on Ford following Team GM
