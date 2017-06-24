Daniel Howes' Weekend Essay (Photo: AP and Detroit News)

Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics -- and what it all means. This week, Howes says Ford Motor Co.’s controversial move to ship North American production of its Focus compact to China signals a turn in the decision-making atop the Glass House. It says the bosses of the Blue Oval are serious about maximizing their return on capital and that business logic will trump politics, despite the “America First” rhetoric coming from the White House.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2u05vSH