Daniel Howes' Weekend Essay (Photo: Detroit News)

Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics -- and what it all means. This week, Howes says the Legislature’s overdue passage of its “Good Jobs for Michigan” signals a state that should be better equipped to compete for mega-jobs investments. And there’s growing evidence a venture-capital culture is taking root in Detroit, welcome diversification in a city built on the expectations of Big Companies. And that’s all good.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ul2VL4