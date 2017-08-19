Daniel Howes' Weekend Essay (Photo: Detroit News)

Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says President Donald Trump’s rhetorical mishandling of the Charlottesville racial confrontation proved the final straw for the business leaders he carefully courted. That’s not good news for the White House, congressional Republicans or the prospects for tax and regulatory reform.

