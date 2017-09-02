Daniel Howes' Weekend Essay (Photo: Detroit News illustration)

Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes explains how China – its market and its investors, its automakers and its government – is reshaping the global auto industry, maybe even right here. Its largest contract manufacturer, Foxconn Technology Group, is investing in America’s industrial Midwest, and its luxury buyers also are becoming as important to Detroit’s Big Two as their hometown U.S. market.

