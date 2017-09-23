Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says the mad scramble to land Amazon's so-called "HQ2" or follow-on investment by Foxconn Technology Group is a high-stakes game most states and localities cannot afford to play. But someone will, and will win.
