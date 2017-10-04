Getting to know Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena seats 20,000 for hockey.
Little Caesars Arena seats 20,000 for hockey.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fans light up their cellphone flash lights at a sold-out
Fans light up their cellphone flash lights at a sold-out Ed Sheeran concert on September 27, 2017.  Chris Schwegler, Special to Detroit News
Fans enter the Chevrolet entrance at Little Caesars
Fans enter the Chevrolet entrance at Little Caesars Arena, which features a Corvette art piece on the wall.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena, foreground, stands in Detroit,
Little Caesars Arena, foreground, stands in Detroit, north of downtown. The home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons is the gem of a $1.2 billion, 55-block development dubbed The District Detroit.  Rob Kohn, Olympia Development via AP
Little Caesars Arena is all lit up for its opening
Little Caesars Arena is all lit up for its opening night, a Kid Rock concert on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.  Alex Haggart, Special to Detroit News
The wall lights up on the second floor after a goal
The wall lights up on the second floor after a goal is scored by the Red Wings.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fans check out Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons
Fans check out Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons in the main merchandise store.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Manhole covers dedicated to Detroit greats, including
Manhole covers dedicated to Detroit greats, including the late owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers, Mike Ilitch, line the floor of the concourse level.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
All sorts of Pistons and Red Wings gear is for sale
All sorts of Pistons and Red Wings gear is for sale at the Team Store.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans make their way down the main concourse and into
Fans make their way down the main concourse and into restaurants at Little Caesars Arena.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena draws foot traffic.
Little Caesars Arena draws foot traffic.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Boston center Sean Kuraly and Detroit defenseman Nick
Boston center Sean Kuraly and Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen collide in front of eleven-year-old Miki Simasao, of St. Clair Shores during the first sporting event, a Red Wings preseason hockey game, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, September 23, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings fans cheer and point after a goal.
Red Wings fans cheer and point after a goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chris Ilitch immitates his father, Mike Ilitch, pumping
Chris Ilitch immitates his father, Mike Ilitch, pumping two fists in the air during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on September 5, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Business and political leaders cut the ribbon on the
Business and political leaders cut the ribbon on the new Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 5, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Chris Ilitch, center, shakes hands with Detroit mayor
Chris Ilitch, center, shakes hands with Detroit mayor Mike Duggan, right, with Tom Gores, Pistons owner, between them, at the ribbon cutting ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena nears completion on July 17, 2017.
Little Caesars Arena nears completion on July 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena, foreground, is seen in Detroit
Little Caesars Arena, foreground, is seen in Detroit with Ford Field and Comerica Park in the background.  Rob Kohn, Olympia Development via AP
Al Sobotka, building operations manager for Olympia
Al Sobotka, building operations manager for Olympia Entertainment, drives the zamboni to resurface the ice before a Red Wings preseason game at Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The first official event at Little Caesars Arena was
The first official event at Little Caesars Arena was a Kid Rock concert on Sept. 12, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit right wing Luke Glendening tries to get the
Detroit right wing Luke Glendening tries to get the puck past Boston goalie Zane McIntyre and Adam McQuaid in the first period at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, September 23, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings fans stream into the Little Caesars Arena
Red Wings fans stream into the Little Caesars Arena for the first-ever hockey game played there, a preseason game against the Boston Bruins stadium.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Construction of Little Caesars Arena is underway October
Construction of Little Caesars Arena is underway October 1, 2015.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena takes shape on October 13, 2016.
Little Caesars Arena takes shape on October 13, 2016.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Jayden Herron, 9, left, and his brother Trenton Herron,
Jayden Herron, 9, left, and his brother Trenton Herron, 4, both of Jenison, pose with Detroit Pistons Dancers Kendall Duda, left, 23, and Jaimie Kottias, right, 20, outside the Meijer Entry on the Southwest side of Little Caesars Arena.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Ed Sheeran performs a sold out concert on September
Ed Sheeran performs a sold out concert on September 27, 2017.  Chris Schwegler, Chris Schwegler
Kid Rock makes a political statement during the start
Kid Rock makes a political statement during the start of the first-ever concert at Little Caesars Arena on September 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fans take pictures of the players walking onto the
Fans take pictures of the players walking onto the ice from the Players Club.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Kid Rock fans cheer their hero during the first of
Kid Rock fans cheer their hero during the first of several concerts to open the new arena.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Hall family from Oxford enjoys the unusually warm
The Hall family from Oxford enjoys the unusually warm weather outside the arena at the Biergarten.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The new home of Red Wings great Ted Lindsay's statue
The new home of Red Wings great Ted Lindsay's statue along with others throughout Little Caesars Arena.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Theatre Organist Lance Luce performs from atop of Little
Theatre Organist Lance Luce performs from atop of Little Caesars Arena to the delight of the crowd.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fans arrive at Little Caesars Arena for a preseason
Fans arrive at Little Caesars Arena for a preseason Red Wings game.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena is lit up at night after a recent
Little Caesars Arena is lit up at night after a recent preseason hockey game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Project leaders and members of the media take in the
Project leaders and members of the media take in the view of the construction site October 1, 2015.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill goes over plays during
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill goes over plays during practice on the practice rink inside Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings players take off their uniforms in the locker
Red Wings players take off their uniforms in the locker room after practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings players walk into the locker room after practice.
Red Wings players walk into the locker room after practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Traffic around Little Caesars arena includes foot,
Traffic around Little Caesars arena includes foot, car and Qline.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
This the view from behind the Red Wings goal before
This the view from behind the Red Wings goal before their first preseason game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The puck drops at a preseason game against the Boston
The puck drops at a preseason game against the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Red Wings fans sit along the glass in the West gondola
Red Wings fans sit along the glass in the West gondola high above the Little Caesars Arena ice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Chris Ilitch fondly calls Little Caesars Arena the “culmination” of his parents’ vision for their hometown.

    It may well be — to a point. The latest handiwork of Mike and Marian Ilitch, founders of the pizza empire begun nearly 60 years ago in Garden City, is just the beginning for a patch of Detroit long ago given up for dead.

    Like Dan Gilbert’s burgeoning empire further down Woodward, this transforming warren of blight and abandoned buildings, surface parking lots and seedy bars, a wasteland between Midtown and a rejuvenating downtown is a marker of what Detroit can become — and how it could get there.

    Since the Ilitches publicly confirmed their District Detroit development — anchored by a new arena to be shared by the Red Wings and the Pistons — 185 projects totaling more than $2 billion in outside investment have been announced, according to tallies compiled by Ilitch Holdings Inc.

    The wave of development, and more to come, is changing the arc of revival for one of America’s greatest industrial cities, long ago given up for dead. Not anymore. The district and its cornerstone arena are yet more confirmation that private capital, not government spending, is the engine driving a redevelopment of Detroit slowly moving out from the city’s core.

    “Eventually, we’ll hit a tipping point, and the institutional investors will come,” CEO Christopher Ilitch predicted in an interview. “It still doesn’t solve all of Detroit’s very important issues.”

    Not even close. For however many buildings Ilitch and Gilbert rehab, however much of their prodigious fortunes they risk investing in their hometown, the simple fact is that new arenas and new corporate headquarters represent only part of the city’s journey back to respectability and relevance.

    Too many neighborhoods still struggle, with crime and with disinvestment. Too many schools cannot produce students properly prepared to qualify for trades building an arena, installing electrical infrastructure, framing office floors in newly refurbished buildings.

    Nor will this year’s opening of Little Caesars Arena and the steady awakening of the surrounding District necessarily quiet critics of “the Ilitch Way” — patiently assembling land over more than a decade, crafting an original $840 million deal for the arena partially financed in incremental tax dollars, and allegedly failing to make good on promises of follow-on investments.

    Never mind that the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University, endowed by $40 million from the late pizza mogul, is on schedule to open for classes next fall. Or that six residential projects expected to offer nearly 700 units, including roughly 140 units of affordable housing, are getting underway.

    Or that a new, nine-story headquarters for Little Caesars is set to rise south of the Fox Theatre. If there is anyone who bet big on Detroit long before Gilbert bolted the suburbs for Campus Martius, it is the Ilitches. They planted their teams, their pizza business, their entertainment and development companies and their future in Detroit when others wouldn’t dare.

    Only in Detroit is billions in private, locally generated investment a source for so much complaint. Only in Detroit is entrepreneurial risk of the kind taken by Ilitch and Gilbert, to name two, measured in enormous sums that other cities would gladly take, deemed insufficient.

    Chris Ilitch hears the criticism, how, say, the family business spent the better part of a decade patiently assembling parcels west of Woodward near I-75 with an eye toward building a new arena and a surrounding district. And he’s uncharacteristically frank in his response:

    “Look around the neighborhood and Cass Corridor, for 60 years, nobody did anything. I’m not apologetic about it at all. In our community, there was nothing happening on any vacant land. Our vision was to go big. To get the footprint, that’s what you need to do.”

    By themselves, the roughly parallel Ilitch and Gilbert revivals are not Detroit’s sole economic salvation. But they are brick-and-mortar evidence that some of this community’s most prominent smart money is betting big, repeatedly, on the place they call home.

    People are noticing, starting with the college grads who spent the better part of Michigan’s “Lost Decade” bolting for opportunity elsewhere, especially Chicago. Not anymore, says Ilitch, whose staff studied U.S. Census figures to discern how and whether the rejuvenation of Detroit may be playing with the kind of folks predisposed to frequenting a new sports-and-entertainment district.

    In 2011, the year after Gilbert launched his companies’ move downtown, Michigan lost 11,063 people — the worst exodus in the nation — while Illinois gained 6,723, according to Ilitch Holdings’ research. Four years later, the trend reversed: Michigan notched a migration positive of 6,902 as Illinois lost 9,428.

    If you don’t think that pays its own kind of dividends — in enthusiasm, in follow-on investment, in changing the international narrative of a once-great American city — you’re willfully blind. Or just too irredeemably stubborn to concede that the deeply dysfunctional Detroit of the past 60 years can rechart its way forward, provided it has the right business and political leadership.

    “Whether they do it all themselves, they’ve created an environment where people can come in and invest,” Matthew Cullen, CEO of the Gilbert-affiliated Rock Ventures LLC, said of the Ilitch-built District. “Everyone else is suddenly sliding up next to them. It’s an anchor, and an anchor is good. The outcome is tremendous.”

    Daniel.Howes@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-2106

    Daniel Howes’ column runs Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Follow him on Twitter @DanielHowes_TDN, listen to his Saturday podcasts, or catch him 3 and 10 p.m. Thursdays on Michigan Radio’s “Stateside,” 91.7 FM.

