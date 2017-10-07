Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says the competition between the traditional auto industry and Silicon Valley for leadership in the emerging self-driving car race is creating a "Wild, Wild West." A century-old business model is under threat, and Detroit's position in what comes next is by no means guaranteed.
Podcast: Howes on automotive Wild, Wild West
