Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. isn’t being held to the same standard expected of traditional automakers launching widely anticipated products. His Model 3, Tesla’s entry into the volume-priced electric car segment, is in “production hell” and it’s missing his target, badly. After a brief two-session blip, shares in the Silicon Valley darling recovered – hardly the result you’d see if General Motors or Toyota copped to a similar mess.

