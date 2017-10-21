Daniel Howes' Weekend Essay (Photo: Detroit News)

Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says Gov. Rick Snyder's Michigan is back in the Big Business development game – because it has to be. The likes of Amazon, Foxconn Technology and Toyota Motor are going public with their private business decisions because they can. Labor markets are changing, and leaders in states like Michigan can't afford not to play – whatever the philosophical misgivings of Republicans in Lansing.

