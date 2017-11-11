Daniel Howes' Weekend Essay (Photo: Detroit News)

Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says Mayor Mike Duggan’s re-election marks the end of the beginning. With state oversight likely to ease and downtown redevelopment reaching saturation, the mayor’s second term will be marked partially by how successful he is bringing that redevelopment wave to the city’s troubled neighborhoods. And, second, whether he and City Council can sustain the financial discipline imposed since the city filed for bankruptcy in 2013 once state oversight is eased. Success, or failure, on both will inform Duggan’s legacy.

