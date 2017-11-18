Daniel Howes Weekend Essay (Photo: .)

Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says Enbridge Energy Partners LP’s rolling disclosures about missing coating on its Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac should be a wake-up call for Michigan business leaders. A rupture at the heads of lakes Huron and Michigan could have major implications for automakers and utilities, health care companies and airlines, agriculture and “Pure Michigan” tourism.

