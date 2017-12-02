Daniel Howes' Weekend Essay (Photo: Detroit News and Associated Press)

Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says General Motors Co. used the Los Angeles Auto Show and a swing through San Francisco to show investors how Detroit’s No. 1 automaker so far is outpacing California’s Tesla Inc. in the race to field driverless cars. First up: a ride-hailing fleet set to debut in selected cities as soon as 2019.

