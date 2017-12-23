Daniel Howes' Weekend Essay (Photo: Detroit News)

Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says the old narrative that Detroit could never reverse its slide is being replaced by a new reality: the city America gave up for dead proved to be anything but in 2017. And it's no accident. The reason for so much success after so much failure is people -- people with the courage to break from the past and to say, "Enough."

