Meijer. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News file)

Higher standards, lower prices and now home-delivered hooch.

That’s right, Meijer is making it possible to get a chaser without a trip to the thrifty acres.

The Grand Rapids-based regional super center chain said shoppers who use its home delivery service can get beer, wine and spirits, beginning Tuesday.

Michigan is currently the only state where alcohol is included as part of Meijer’s home delivery service.

“We’ve received an incredible amount of feedback from customers wanting to take advantage of our large selection of craft beers and wine,” Art Sebastian, the company’s vice president of digital shopping, said in a statement Monday. “We think this enhances the level of convenience our home delivery customers in Michigan can enjoy and allows them to take more advantage of what our stores have to offer.”

Last year, Meijer launched a membership-based, home delivery service in the Detroit area through a partnership it has with online grocery marketplace Shipt. The service offers more than 55,000 grocery and daily essential items.

They have expanded the service throughout Michigan, including Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Traverse City and West Lakeshore communities.

Customers who order groceries through Shipt are required to provide valid identification to place an order that includes alcohol.

Shipt Shoppers, the service’s personal shoppers who fulfill and deliver orders must be at least 21 and certified to deliver alcohol, company officials said. They must also verify the person receiving the order is 21 or older and has proper identification demonstrating legal drinking age.

Meijer offers annual and monthly Shipt memberships. An annual membership is $99 and a monthly membership is $14. Delivery is free for orders over $35 and delivery is $7 for any order under $35.

Meijer has more than 230 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

