Woodward Corners by Beaumont is the new name of the 16-acre development at the southwest corner of Woodward and 13 Mile in Royal Oak. (Photo: Beaumont Health)

Royal Oak — Visitors to Beaumont Hospital will eventually be able to get a cup of joe from New Order Coffee and a burger from Wahlburgers.

But a meeting with Mark Wahlberg may be asking too much.

Beaumont Health announced Friday the coffee shop and burger place will set up shop at its new development at Woodward Avenue and Thirteen Mile.

The 16-acre site, located next to the hospital, will have six buildings including a grocery store, five-story hotel, other restaurants and retail. The other tenants haven’t been named yet.

Wahlberg, who founded the burger chain with his two brothers, said he looked forward to building on the company’s success in Metro Detroit, where they opened a restaurant in Greektown.

“My brothers and I are excited to be bringing Wahlburgers to one of the best corners in the state,” he said in a prepared statement.

Beaumont Health, which has owned the property since the 1980s, redeveloped the site after surveying 6,000 residents, employees and patients, said Carolyn Wilson, Beaumont’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

The site, which will be called Woodward Corners by Beaumont, will connect with the hospital through walking paths.

The 117,000-square-foot commercial development is expected to be finished by the end of 2018.

