ST. MARY’S POLISH COUNTRY FAIR

at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Tens of thousands of people visit this annual event each year. The carnival, live cover bands, Vegas tent and shopping opportunities are all big draws, but nothing compares to the food. Dig into Polish favorites like keilbasa, kapusta, stuffed cabbage and a variety of pieorgi. There’s also traditional carnival food and a beer garden with Michigan brew. 5-11 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon. $6, $12 for families up to six. 3535 Commerce, Orchard Lake. stmaryspolishcountryfair.com.

big shows

THIS WEEK

Dave Chappelle at Fillmore Detroit, comedy, 7 p.m. Thurs, 7 and 10 p.m. Fri. and 7 p.m. Sat. $69.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Movement at Hart Plaza, electronic music, Sat.-Mon. $80 and up. 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit. movement.us.

THURSDAY

Deicide at Harpo’s, metal, 6 p.m. Thurs. $20. 14238 Harper, Detroit. (313) 824-1700.

Seether at Saint Andrew’s Hall, metal, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $36 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic at Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel, funk, 8 p.m. Thurs. $35 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

FRIDAY

Dream Car at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $28. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Jermaine Dupri with Bow Wow and Da Brat at Fox Theatre, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Fri. $29.50-$55. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Eddie Money at DTE Energy Music Theatre, classic rock, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $10 lawn, $34.50 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Ralphie May at MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, comedy, 8 p.m. Fri. $49.50. 1777 Third, Detroit. (877) 888-2121.

SATURDAY

Bled Fest 2017 with Bear Vs. Shark, the Fall of Troy, the Flatliners, Jenny Owen Youngs and more at Hartland Performing Arts Center, rock, 11:30 a.m. Sat. $35. 9525 E. Highland, Howell. bledfest.com.

Hip Hop Smackdown 2 with Juvenile, Ying Yang Twins and more at Fox Theatre, hip-hop, 8 p.m. $33-$103. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Broods with Michl at Majestic Theatre, electronic/pop, 8 p.m. Sat. $22. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SUNDAY

Future with Young Thug, A$AP Ferg, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Zoey Dollaz at DTE Energy Music Theatre, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Sun. $39.50-$99.50 pavilion, $26 lawn. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

TUESDAY

Marian Hill at Saint Andrew’s Hall, electronic/pop, 7 p.m. Tues. $26 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

live music

THURSDAY

Sean Blackman’s In Transit Detroit — Tango Detroit Fusion at Garden Theater, world music, 7 p.m. Thurs. $20 and up. 3929 Woodward, Detroit. seanblackman.com.

Chamber Music Society of Detroit presents Aeolus Quartet at Community House, classical, 7 p.m. Thurs. $35, $10 students. 380 S. Bates, Birmingham. (248) 855-6070.

THIS WEEK

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Rachmaninoff’s “Symphony No. 2” at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 10:45 a.m. Fri., 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

FRIDAY

Imminent Sonic Destruction with Edensong at Loving Touch, metal, 7 p.m. Fri. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

The Jupiter Quartet gala concert and champagne reception at Kerrytown Concert House, classical, 7 p.m. Fri. $25-$50. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

Kevin Ross with Asante at Majestic Cafe, R&B, 8 p.m. Fri. $20. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Global Fridays with Oddisee and Good Company with Oliver St. Louis at Arab American National Museum, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266.

Brian Papson, Elephant Gerald and Brandon Calhoon at New Way Bar, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $5. 23130 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 541-9870.

Pacific Dub with Katastro at Magic Bag, reggae, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Dmitri Matheny at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SATURDAY

Evergrey with Seven Kingdoms at Token Lounge, metal, 7 p.m. Sat. $20-$60. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Isles of ESP, Ruby the RabbitFoot and Alteselben,e at Small’s Bar, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $7. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Vybra: a Tribute to Rock en Espanol at Majestic Cafe, rock, 9 p.m. Sat. $10. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

TUESDAY

Flor with the True Blue and Signature Mistakes at Pike Room, rock, 8 p.m. Tues. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

WEDNESDAY

Dr. Octagon at Saint Andrew’s Hall, electronic, 8 p.m. Wed. $20-$36. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

clubs/djs

FRIDAY

Black Flag vs. Vatos Locos Official Movement Opening Party at Magic Stick, 9 p.m. Fri. $15. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Visionquest Label Showcase with Lee Curtiss and Ryan Crosson at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

SATURDAY

DRS Movement After Party at Club Fantasy, 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 6060 W. Fort, Detroit. (313) 291-6112.

Octopus Recordings with Sian, Carlo Lio, Oliver Koletzki and more at Bleu, 10 p.m. Sat. $15-$450. 1540 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 974-7799.

Detroit Love Official Movement After Party with Carl Craig, Moodymann and more at Magic Stick, 11 p.m. Sat. $20. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SUNDAY

Com Truise and Clark at Shelter, 10 p.m. Sun. $17. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Dirtybird Detroit 2017 at Fillmore Detroit, 10 p.m. Sun. $25 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

KMS 30 Official Movement After Party with Kevin Saunderson and more at Magic Stick, 11 p.m. Sun. $20. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

MONDAY

Memorial Day Melt with DJ Pierre, Colette, Terry Hunter and Stan Zeff at Grasshopper Underground, 7 p.m. Mon. $15. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

The Blu Party with DJ Sneak, Christian Martin and more at Exodos Rooftop, 9 p.m. Mon. $20. 529 Monroe, Detroit. (313) 962-1300.

Repopulate Mars with Lee Foss, Shiba San and more at Magic Stick, 10 a.m. Mon. $20. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“Vino Veritas” at Purple Rose Theatre Company, 3 and 8 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri. and 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. $30. 137 Park, Chelsea. (734) 433-7673.

Dave Landau at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“The Harassment of Iris Malloy” at Detroit Public Theatre at Allesee Hall, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $35. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

“Why Do Fools Fall in Love” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 6 p.m. Sat. 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 8 p.m. Wed. (through June 18). $27-$42. 378 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

“Good People” at Open Book Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $20, $15 seniors and students. 1621 West Road, Trenton. (734) 288-7753 or openbooktc.com.

“Countdown to the Happy Day” at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through June 25). $17 in advance, $20 day of. 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347.

Kevin Zeoli at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12 in advance, $14 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

visual arts/film

THURSDAY

in::Sequence, works by Cuppetelli and Mendonza with score performed live by Shigeto at Red Bull House of Art, 7-10 p.m. Thurs. opening reception/performance. Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. 1551 Winder, Detroit. redbullhouseofart.com.

“Shoot to Thrill: Picturing Identity in Detroit and New York Underground Dance Music Culture 1977-Now” discussion and panel at Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, 7 p.m. Thurs. 4454 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-6622.

THIS WEEKEND

Kensington Art Fair at Kensington Metro Park, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Mon. Free admission with Metroparks pass. 4570 Huron River, Milford. kensingtonartfair.com.

memorial day parades

Trenton: 10 a.m. Sat. Westfield, Trenton. trentonmi.org.

St. Clair Shores: 1 p.m. Sun. Jefferson between 9 and 11 Mile roads, St. Clair Shores.

Royal Oak: 9 a.m. Mon. Main St., Royal Oak. (248) 543-8420.

Dearborn: 10 a.m. Mon. Michigan from Maple to Henry Ford Centennial Library, Dearborn. (313) 943-2285 or cityofdearborn.org.

Farmington Hills: 10 a.m. Mon. Grand River between Orchard Lake and Oakland. (248) 471-4960 ext. 206 or memorialdayparade.us.

