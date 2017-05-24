Buy Photo An American flag is walked down Dodge Park Road during 2016’s Memorial Day parade in Sterling Heights. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Memorial Day Weekend Events

Saturday-Monday

Hazel Park Memorial Festival Carnival

Celebrate with a carnival midway, live entertainment, a craft sale, a Memorial Day parade, children’s entertainment, DJ Mike Balecke, refreshment tent, and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., Sun., and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon. John R. and Eight Mile, Hazel Park. Visit oaklandcountymoms.com/hazel-park-memorial-festival-carnival-46286/

Saturday

Opening Day at Red Oaks Waterpark

Fill the day with campground and camping events, water park information, nature programs, free events and more. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. 1455 E. 13 Mile, Madison Heights. Call (248) 858-0918.

Spencer Park Opens

Enjoy swimming, fishing, boat rentals (paddle and row), a concession stand, a boathouse and more. 10 a.m.-dusk. Sat. John R, between Auburn and South Boulevard, Rochester Hills. Call (248) 656-4657.

Monday

Birmingham Memorial Day Service

Highlights include the recognition of veterans, patriotic music, a mayoral address and laying of wreaths at monuments. 10 a.m. Mon. Shain Park, 151 Martin, Birmingham. Call (248) 258-9007.

Clawson Memorial Day Ceremony

Fallen heroes will be honored with a brief ceremony. 10 a.m. Mon. Memorial Park, next to Blair Public Library (416 N. Main), Clawson. Visit cityofclawson.com.

Dearborn Memorial Day Parade

Parade that features more than 60 marching groups and hundreds of veterans. Theme: "Women in the Military." Grand marshal is Coast Guard Rear Admiral June E. Ryan. 10 a.m. Maple, heading west on Michigan Avenue to Henry Ford Centennial Library. Remembrance ceremony will follow at Veterans Park and War Memorial in front of the library. Visit www.cityofdearborn.org.

Farmington Memorial Day Parade

Parade will start near Grand River and Orchard Lake Road and will travel one mile west on Grand River. The parade will end at Oakland Avenue at the Farmington War Memorial in Memorial Park 10 a.m. A community luncheon will follow at the American Legion Hall, 31775 Grand River. Visit www.memorialdayparade.us or call (248) 471-4960, Ext. 206.

Ferndale Memorial Day Parade

Parade will start at Woodward and Maplehurst south, and proceeds to Nine Mile, west to Livernois and to Veteran’s Memorial. Spectators are welcome to bring lawn chairs and set up along the sidewalks of West Nine Mile. No tents allowed. 10 a.m. Mon. Downtown Ferndale.

Northville Memorial Day Parade

Presented by VFW Post 4012. 10 a.m. Mon. Downtown Northville. Visit downtownnorthville.com.

Rochester Hills Memorial Day Parade

Opening ceremony will begin at 9:15 a.m. at Mt. Avon Cemetery in Rochester. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and travel from the cemetery to Veteran’s Memorial Pointe (southeast corner of Avon and Livernois) for the closing ceremony. Visit rochesterhills.org.

South Lyon Memorial Day Event

The parade, organized by VFW Post 2502, will start at Bartlette Elementary School and will proceed down 10 Mile through downtown, ending in the South Lyon Cemetery with a ceremony commemorating contributions and sacrifices made by veterans. 9 a.m. Mon. Downtown South Lyon. Visit southlyonmi.org.

Compiled by Jocelynn Brown

