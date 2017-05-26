St. Mary’s Polish Country Fair is Friday-Monday in Orchard Lake. (Photo: St. Mary’s Polish Country Fair)

1. St. Mary’s Polish Country Fair at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s: Tens of thousands of people visit this annual event each year. The carnival, live cover bands, Vegas tent and shopping opportunities are all big draws, but nothing compares to the food. Dig into Polish favorites like keilbasa, kapusta, stuffed cabbage and a variety of pieorgi. There’s also traditional carnival food and a beer garden with Michigan brew. 5-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday. $6, $12 for families up to six. 3535 Commerce, Orchard Lake. stmaryspolishcountryfair.com.

2. Movement at Hart Plaza: One of the first music festivals of its kind, Movement kicks off Saturday with three days of pulsating electronic music by artists from across the globe. Saturday-Monday. $80 and up. 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit. movement.us.

3. Dave Chappelle at Fillmore Detroit: Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle performs his last of six shows in Detroit on Saturday. At a show in New York earlier this month, the comic riffed on Trump’s presidency and even apologized for statements he said just after the election, telling the “Saturday Night Live” audience to give the new president a chance. 7 p.m. Saturday. $69 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

4. Future at DTE Energy Music Theatre: Multiplatinum hip-hop star Future brings his “Nobody Safe” tour to town with Young Thug, A$AP Ferg, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Zoey Dollaz. 7 p.m. Sunday. $39.50-$99.50 pavilion, $26 lawn. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2r4iMeE