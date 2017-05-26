Detroit actors Casaundra Freeman and Calvin Biggs, Jr., in a scene from “Countdown to the Happy Day” at the Detroit Repertory Theatre. (Photo: Bruce Millan)

SATURDAY

a.m. Stop by the Plymouth District Library for a look at the newly-placed artwork from the Detroit Institute of Art, while enjoying music performed by Matthew Ball, aka the Motor City Boogie Woogie Kid, an attorney turned musician, who currently has more than 3.7 million YouTube views. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. 223 S. Main, Plymouth. Call (734) 453-0750.

a.m. Shop for flowers, shrubs and garden accessories at the 28th annual Northville Flower Day Sale in downtown Northville. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. In the streets of downtown Northville. Visit downtownnorthville.com.

p.m. Treat your young Einstein to “Meet the Scientist” day at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. They’ll explore science activities presented by scientists and technologists, along with the hands-on exhibit “Inspiring Minds: African Americans in Science and Technology.” 2 p.m. 315 E. Warren, Midtown Detroit. Visit thewright.org.

SATURDAY / SUNDAY

p.m. See a performance of “Countdown to the Happy Day,” by Thomas W. Stephens, at the Detroit Repertory Theatre. The play unveils the lives of a female army veteran and a seventh grade dropout, and their search for a ‘happy day.’ 3 and 8:30 p.m. Sat.; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (Performances continue through June 25.) $17 advance, $20 day of performance. 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. Parking is free, attended, lighted, and fenced. Call (313) 868-1347 or visit detroitreptheate.com.

p.m. Travel back to the ’60s and see what happens when Millie’s friends throw her an impromptu bachelorette party as “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?” is performed on stage at Meadow Brook Theatre. 2, 6, 8 p.m. Sat.; 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. $33-$42. Call (248) 377-3000.

SATURDAY — MONDAY

a.m. For the third year, Cranbrook House & Gardens will open its grounds with free admission, courtesy of presenting sponsor PNC Bank, and sponsors All Seasons Independent Living, Neighborhood SEEN, and Roberts Restaurant Group. Garden hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. 380 Lone Pine, Bloomfield Hills. Call (248) 645-3149 or visit houseandgardens@cranbrook.edu.

SUNDAY

p.m. During a special CD release party, “In Praise of Peace,” the Messengers will perform lyrics of peace, hope and nonviolence inside the General Motors Theater at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Speakers will include Luther Keith, executive director of ARISE Detroit! community coalition. Storyteller Amy Jackson will perform, in addition to praise dancers, gospel singers and spoken word artists. 5-8 p.m. 315 E. Warren, Midtown Detroit. To purchase tickets, call (313) 862-8220.

MONDAY

a.m. Dearborn will honor women in the military as part of its 93rd annual Memorial Day parade. A Solemn Remembrance Ceremony will follow with a tribute to those who died in service for our country. Rear Admiral June Ryan of the U.S. Coast Guard will make remarks and serve as grand marshall. 10 a.m. parade begins, followed at noon by the ceremony. The parade will proceed west on Michigan from Maple to Henry Ford Centennial Library. Visit cityofdearborn.org.

a.m. Groves Walker American Legion Post 346 and Xemplar Club of Farmington/Farmington Hills will co-sponsor a Memorial Day parade. The parade will begin near the intersection of Grand River and Orchard Lake, and proceed one mile west on Grand River, ending at Oakland with a ceremony at the Farmington War Memorial Monument in Memorial Park. Following the ceremony, everyone is invited to a community luncheon, sponsored by Weingartz at the American Legion Hall, 31775 Grand River, Farmington. 10 a.m. Mon. Call (248) 471-4960, ext. 206.

Jocelynn Brown

