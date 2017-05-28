Movement music festival - Saturday
Richie Hawtin performs his "Close" set headlining the
Richie Hawtin performs his "Close" set headlining the main stage Saturday night during the 2017 Movement Detroit Electronic Music Festival in Hart Plaza.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Richie Hawtin performs his "Close" set.
Richie Hawtin performs his "Close" set.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Electronic music fans enjoy themselves during the Movement
Electronic music fans enjoy themselves during the Movement Electronic Music Festival Saturday.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Richie Hawtin performs his "Close" set headlining the main stage.
Richie Hawtin performs his "Close" set headlining the main stage.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Richie Hawtin performs his "Close" set headlining the
Richie Hawtin performs his "Close" set headlining the main stage Saturday night.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
A fan dances while watching Richie Hawtin performs
A fan dances while watching Richie Hawtin performs his "Close" set headlining the main stage.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Richie Hawtin performs his "Close" set.
Richie Hawtin performs his "Close" set.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Dusky performs on the pyramid stage.
Dusky performs on the pyramid stage.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Stacey Pullen performs on the Stargate stage.
Stacey Pullen performs on the Stargate stage.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Stacey Pullen performs on the Stargate stage.
Stacey Pullen performs on the Stargate stage.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Music fans cheer for The Belleville Three at the main
Music fans cheer for The Belleville Three at the main stage during the Movement Electronic Music Festival Saturday.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
The Belleville Three, Juan Atkins, left, Kevin Saunderson,
The Belleville Three, Juan Atkins, left, Kevin Saunderson, center and Derrick May perform on the main stage Saturday.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Carl Crain performs on the Stargate stage.
Carl Crain performs on the Stargate stage.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Carl Crain performs on the Stargate stage.
Carl Crain performs on the Stargate stage.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Pan-Pot performs on the pyramid stage.
Pan-Pot performs on the pyramid stage.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
A couple relaxes in the VIP area during the Movement
A couple relaxes in the VIP area during the Movement Electronic Music Festival Saturday.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Techno legend Carl Craig gets set up on the stargate stage.
Techno legend Carl Craig gets set up on the stargate stage.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Early fans enjoy a set by Golf Clap at the Pyramid
Early fans enjoy a set by Golf Clap at the Pyramid Stage during the 2017 Movement Detroit Electronic Music Festival Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Early fans enjoy a set by Golf Clap, Hugh Clean, left,
Early fans enjoy a set by Golf Clap, Hugh Clean, left, and Bryan Jones, both from Detroit, at the Pyramid Stage.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
DETROIT  MAY 27: Early fans enjoy a set by Golf Clap
DETROIT  MAY 27: Early fans enjoy a set by Golf Clap at the Pyramid Stage during the 2017 Movement Detroit Electronic Music Festival Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit. (Photo by Bryan Mitchell/Special to Detroit News)  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Golf Clap, Hugh Clean, right, and Bryan Jones, both
Golf Clap, Hugh Clean, right, and Bryan Jones, both from Detroit, perform at the Pyramid Stage.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Marissa Detroit dances on the Pyramid Stage.
Marissa Detroit dances on the Pyramid Stage.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
People in boats on the Detroit River enjoy the 2017
People in boats on the Detroit River enjoy the 2017 Movement Detroit Electronic Music Festival.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Movement Detroit Artist In Residence 1010 works on
Movement Detroit Artist In Residence 1010 works on a painting during the 2017 Movement Detroit Electronic Music Festival Saturday.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Danika Werden, 3, from Commerce writes on a wall with
Danika Werden, 3, from Commerce writes on a wall with chalk adding to the graffiti during the 2017 Movement Detroit Electronic Music Festival.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
A break dancer shows off his moves during Movement
A break dancer shows off his moves during Movement Detroit Electronic Music Festival Saturday.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cassy performs on the Stargate stage.
Cassy performs on the Stargate stage.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
    Richie Hawtin, Derrick May, Kevin Saunderson, Juan Atkins and Carl Craig are staples of the Movement festival, familiar faces you can count on to appear most years at the Memorial Day weekend techno celebration.

    On Saturday night, all five performed within two hours of each other, a pile up of Detroit techno legends unmatched since Hart Plaza began hosting electronic music get-togethers 18 years ago.

    It was a sign of strength for the festival, which long ago weathered change and packed away all management drama, that these figures combined forces on the fest’s first night. It was also a testament to the health of the community, which has been able to celebrate its legacy year in and year out in the center of the city that made it happen.

    Hawtin closed the festival’s first night with his latest tweak on his classic formula. His presentation, entitled “Close,” sought to strip away the mystery that often obscures the artistry of what electronic musicians do, physically, while performing.

    Rather than perform behind a long, lengthwise table, Hawtin placed himself in the center of two decks, his full body in plain view of the crowd (look, he has legs!). He shifted between the two set-ups, hitting buttons and manipulating knobs, creating a pounding sound that washed over the thousands of fans packed into Hart Plaza’s main bowl.

    All around him, minimalist lighting cues flashed, bathing him in a warm glow and handsome silhouetting. It was a lovely low-key presentation and an innovative twist, reinforcing Hawtin’s well-established standing as an innovator and a leader.

    The 75-minute performance – it got started 15 minutes late, as crews scurried to set everything up while dark, whirring sounds and a mix of sounds from the fest’s other five stages filled the air – followed a masterful set from Atkins, May and Saunderson, performing together as the Belleville Three. These three originators, all dressed in black, entertained the main stage crowd with a pulsating 90-minute mix of vintage techno sounds, working together in unison while also putting their individual stamps on the act.

    Their sounds weaved together decades of techno history, and there were knowing glances between the three musicians as they busily bobbed and weaved from behind their decks. The familiar sounds of Atkins’ “Clear” were mixed in late in the set, as a nod of appreciation came in from the crowd.

    While the Belleville Three took over the big bowl, Carl Craig was on the nearby Thump stage, performing in the shadow of the 120 foot Pylon sculpture at the entranceway to Hart Plaza. Craig’s performance followed a 90-minute set by Stacey Pullen, another festival staple with a long Detroit legacy, adding to Saturday’s stacked lineup of heritage talent.

    Crowds filled Hart Plaza on a day where weather cooperated with festival organizers, providing temps in the low 70s that dipped into the 60s as the night drew to a close. Forecasts call for similar temperatures as the fest continues Sunday and on Memorial Day. Top acts to come include Testpilot, the techno-minded alter ego of electronic music superstar deadmau5, house and techno master Carl Cox, Detroit rapper Danny Brown, Memphis rap legend Juicy J, and scores of other electronic music standouts.

    Late Saturday, Los Angeles rapper Earl Sweatshirt brought a hypnotizing stoned energy to the Red Bull Music Academy stage with his closing set. Where other artists on adjacent stages looked to get crowds moving, Sweatshirt’s M.O. seemed to be to get fans to sink deeply into a trance with his compound wordplay over low-wattage, looping beats. While his energy differed from others booked across the day, he showed that there’s plenty of room underneath Movement’s umbrella, and it takes all types to build the fest.

    agraham@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-2284

    @grahamorama

