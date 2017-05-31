Catch Diana Krall, a Canadian jazz pianist and singer, on Tuesday at Hill Auditorium. (Photo: Mary McCartney)

our picks

FERNDALE PRIDE

in Downtown Ferndale

The day of celebrating starts at 8:30 a.m. with the Rainbow Run 5K starting at 130 E. Nine Mile. The main event is 1-10 p.m. on W. Nine Mile, Allen Street and W. Troy. Highlights on the main stage are Natalie Cole’s Drag Show at 6:45 p.m. and Tunde Olaniran at 8 p.m. There’s more drag the following day at the “Drag Yourself to Brunch” event at Rosie O’Grady’s (279 W. Nine Mile) at 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday. ferndalepride.com.

THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH CARY ELWES

at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Cary Elwes, the actor who played the male lead in the 1987 fantasy adventure comedy “The Princess Bride,” has written a memoir about his experience starring in the classic film. In Royal Oak Saturday, Elwes will discuss the film and give a behind-the-scenes look. VIP tickets include a meet-and-greet and a signed copy of his book, “As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.” 7 p.m. Sat. $35-$125. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

PATIO JAZZ SERIES

at Big Fish Seafood Bistro

Starting next week, hear live jazz each Wednesday for the next three months on Big Fish’s patio. Karin Elizabeth & The Remedy Band kick things off on June 7. 6-10 p.m. Wednesdays June-Aug. No cover. 700 Town Center, Dearborn. (313) 336-6350.

big shows

THURSDAY

Anthony Hamilton at Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel, R&B, 8 p.m. Thurs. $57 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

FRIDAY

Morbid Angel at Crofoot Ballroom, metal, 6 p.m. Fri. $25. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Neil Diamond at the Palace of Auburn Hills, classic pop, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $49.50-$150. 6 Championship Drive, Auburn Hills. (248) 377-0100.

Daniel O’Donnell at Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, country/Irish, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $60 and up. 15801 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 943-2350.

Sigur Ros at Masonic Temple, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $39.50-$79.50. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Kenny G at Emerald Theatre, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $40 and up. 31 N. Walnut, Mount Clemens. (586) 630-0120.

Kevin Nealon at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, comedy, 8 p.m. Fri. $34.50 and up. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 221-5128.

Jackyl at Saint Andrew’s Hall, metal, 8:30 p.m. Fri. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

R&B Only at Fillmore Detroit, R&B, $21-$50. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451. colorsworldwide.com.

ZZ Top at Caesars Windsor, classic rock/blues, 9 p.m. Fri. $40 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

SATURDAY

Mr. Big at Token Lounge, rock, 6 p.m. Sat. $35. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Flogging Molly at Fillmore Detroit, Irish/rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $25 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds at Masonic Temple, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $59.50 and up. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

TUESDAY

Diana Krall at Hill Auditorium, jazz, 8 p.m. Tues. $65 and up. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.

WEDNESDAY

Wilco with Kacy & Clayton at Meadow Brook Ampitheatre, pop/rock, 6 p.m. Wed. $25 lawn, $39.50-$75 pavilion. 3554 Walton, Rochester. (248) 377-0100.

Gregory Porter at Chene Park, jazz, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $15 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

Tool at DTE Energy Music Theatre, rock/metal, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $49.50 lawn, $95 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

live music

THIS WEEK

Dave McMurray at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, 6 and 9:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $15 on weekends. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 882-5299.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky's Fifth at Orchestra Hall, classical, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 10:45 a.m. Fri. and 8 p.m. Sat. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Fuzz Fest IV with Child Bite, S.N.A.F.U., Amino Acids and more at Blind Pig, rock/metal/punk, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $12 each day or $20 for three-day pass. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

THURSDAY

Lauv with Prelow at Pike Room, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $15. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Ohtis, Kelly Jean Caldwell and Onyx Ashanti at Ant Hall, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $5 suggested donation. 2320 Caniff, Hamtramck. (313) 402-4418.

Stormy Chromer with Sun Tribe at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $8. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

FRIDAY

Ron McPherson at New Palace Lounge, acoustic rock, 6:30 p.m. Fri. No cover. 22723 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 277-3035.

Fangs and Twang record release party at Go Ice Cream, 6:30-10 p.m. Fri. No cover. 10 N. Washington, Ypsilanti. (734) 219-7484.

3Teeth with DJs Aaron Hingst, Pleasure Kitten, AudioFlesh and Biohazard40 at Small’s Bar, Industrial, 8 p.m. Fri. $12 in advance, $15 day of. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Organissimo CD release party at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Mega Weedge at Otus Supply, rock, 11 p.m. Fri. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

SATURDAY

She-Devils at UFO Factory, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 2110 Trumbull, Detroit. ufofactory.com.

Trout record release party with the Muggs and the Erers at Small’s Bar, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $8. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

The Smiths United with Re-Cure and Clampdown at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Miles Brown Quartet at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SUNDAY

Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $20-$25. 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

TUESDAY

League of American Orchestras conference concert at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 7:30 p.m. $15-$105. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Ha Ha Tonka with Trapper Schoepp and Jeremy Porter & the Tucos at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Tues. $12. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

James Vincent McMorrow at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Tues. $20. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

WEDNESDAY

Time for Three at Wasserman Projects, classical/country/jazz, 7 p.m. Wed. $25. 3434 Russell, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Shigeto at the Cube at the Max, ambient/electronic, 9:30 p.m. Wed. $15, $49 VIP. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“G.I. Jukebox,” a two-act musical with songs from the 1940s at Warren Community Center, 2 p.m. Thurs. 7 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $14 in advance, $16 at the door. 5460 Arden, Warren. (586) 268-8400.

Raanan Hershberg at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Why Do Fools Fall in Love” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 2 and 8 p.m. Wed. $27 and up. 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

Redbud Productions presents “Prodigal Son” at Kerrytown Concert House, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $20-$25, $15 student. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

“Dream Deferred: Detroit, 1967” at Matrix Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. (through June 25). $20, $15 students. 2730 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 967-0599.

“Assemble” dance performance to benefit Ruth Ellis Center at Boll Theater, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $15, $25 both days. 1401 Broadway, Detroit. KristiFaulknerDance.com.

Dan Lamorte at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12 in advance, $14 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

THURSDAY

Broadway star Brian d’Arcy James at Midland Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $32-$47. 1801 W. St. Andrew’s, Midland. (800) 523-7649.

Ray & Laura’s Comedy Showcase at Small’s Bar, 9 p.m. Thurs. $5. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

FRIDAY

Improv Comedy Games at Magic Bag, 8 p.m. Fri. $30. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

WEDNESDAY

Chris Gethard “Beautiful/Anonymous” live podcast taping at Magic Bag, 8 p.m. Wed. $25. 22920 Woodward, Detroit. (248) 544-1990.

visual arts/film

THIS WEEK

Glass Gardens show and sale at the Glass Academy, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 25331 Trowbridge, Dearborn. (313) 561-4527.

Art on the Grand in Downtown Farmington, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Grand River between Farmington and Grove, Farmington. artonthegrand.com.

OPENS THURSDAY

“Safar: A Journey Through Popular Arab Cinema” at Arab American National Museum, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. through June 24. $8, $4 students, seniors and children. 133624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266.

