A Bombay Sapphire Negroni (Photo: Craig Barritt / Getty Images)

Upcoming food and drink events

Corks for Support at Royal Oak Farmer’s Market: The Detroit Wine Organization have teamed up with Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation to present a night of wine tasting featuring more than 200 labels, plus seasonal dishes, silent auction, live music and more. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thurs. $75, $85 after Saturday. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. detroitwine.org.

Negroni Week at Traffic Jam & Snug: Order this classic cocktail — gin, Compari and vermouth — and help raise money for various charities. Negroni Week is June 5-11 and is celebrated at venues across the country. Traffic Jam & Snug will feature negroni specials to raise funds for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. 511 W. Canfield, Detroit. (313) 831-9470 or negroniweek.com.

Local on the Lake: Chefs for Vets at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Sample foods from area chefs while helping raise funds for local veterans. Jeff Rose of CAYA Grill, Greg Mudge of Mudgie’s Deli, Brian Kanak of Toasted Oak, John Piazza of Dorsey Schools, Freeman Gunnell of Cornwall Bakery and the War Memorial’s own Frank Turner are on board. 6:30 p.m. June 8. $90. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe. ediblewow.com

Brut Detroit Spanish Wine Tasting at Mariscos El Salpicon: Taste the wines of Spain and enjoy tapas at this all-Spanish-lanuage event. 5:30 and 7:15 p.m. June 9. $25, $45 for two. 8600 Vernor, Detroit. Register at bit.ly/SpanishTasting.

Burger and Brews Bash at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Participating restaurants will battle to see who has the best burgers. Voting will be done by attendees and a panel of judges. Tickets to this all-ages event include unlimited burger samples and other food. 7:30-11 p.m. June 9. $30, $40 VIP. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. BurgerBashDetroit.com.

Katoi at Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit: Chef Brad Greenhill and Katoi staff will serve Northern Thai-inspired cuisine for this special one-night-only dining event. 7 and 9:30 p.m. June 8. $100, $75 for MOCAD members. 4454 Woodward, Detroit. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/2rnZrTE.

Terrace Wine Tastings at Rattlesnake Club: Sample six wines paired with five small plates each Thursday June 15 through Aug. 24. The June 15 kickoff features sparkling wines chosen by sommelier Maria Papp. 6 p.m. June 15. $45 plus tax and tip. 300 River Place, Detroit. (313) 567-4400.

Vodka Varieties at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Try six different vodkas and talk and learn about the differences. Class includes light fare. 7-9 p.m. June 15. $45. 32 Lake Shroe, Grosse Pointe. warmemorial.org.

Stone Brewing Happy Hour at Ashley’s Beer & Grill: Greg Koch, founder and co-owner of Stone Brewing, will be on hand to talk about his beers and offer some special releases, including 2014 Imperial Russian Stout and Cali Belgique, which is aged in white wine barrels. 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 20. No cover. 7525 N. Wayne, Westland. (734) 535-1667.

Yalla Eat! Ramadan Tour in Dearborn: First an informational segment at the Arab American National Museum, then a guided tour through Arab American grocery store Dearborn Fresh, followed by dinner at Sheeba Restaurant. 7-10 p.m. June 20. $50, $40 museum members. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266 or arabamericanmuseum.org.

Traverse Wine & Cider Festival at Village at Grand Traverse Commons: Take a road trip to this art, food, wine and cider tasting event in Traverse City. Tickets include a souvenir wine glass and two tasting tickets. 3-9 p.m. June 24. $35. 830 Cottageview, Traverse City. traversecitywinefestival.com.

Burger Battle at Eastern Market: Not to be confused with the Burger Bash in Royal Oak, this competition pits 25 Metro Detroit chefs against each other for bragging rights to “best burger.” Admission includes all-you-can-eat samples. Noon-5 p.m. June 25. $15. Shed 5, 2801 Russell, Detroit. facebook.com/burgerbattledet.

North American Belgian Beer Festival at Ashley’s Westland: The largest beer festival in America that showcases only Belgian beers. 7-11 p.m. July 14, and 2-6 p.m. July 15. $40, $70 both days. 7525 N. Wayne, Westland. NABBF.com.

2017 Summer Beer Festival at Riverside Park: Tickets go on sale Thursday for this 20th annual beer event highlighting Michigan’s craft beer industry. 5-9 p.m. July 21 and 1-6 p.m. July 22 .mibeer.com/summer-festival.

