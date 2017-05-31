Singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller will perform Sept. 14 at Masonic Temple Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday. (Photo: Isaac Brekken / Getty Images)

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Nas with Chronixx, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 8, $27 lawn, $51.50-$131.50 pavilion, $81 lawn four-pack

Bryson Tiller, Masonic Temple Theatre, Sept. 14, $39.50-$49.50

All Star Comedy Festvial with Lavelle Crawford, Corey Holmcomb, JB Smoove, Earthquake and Smokey Suarez, Fox Theatre, Sept. 23, $59-$125

David Sedaris, Detroit Opera House, Nov. 4, ticket price TBA

Wine and Craft Beer Festival, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 26-27, $25

Guns N’ Roses, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 2, $64-$255

Zac Brown Band, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 8

“Ernie,” City Theatre, June 8-25

Aaron Carter, St. Andrew’s Hall, June 8

Four Voices Tour with Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Indigo Girls Amy Ray and Emily Sailers, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, June 9

Blackbear, Fillmore Detroit, June 9

Royal Blood, St. Andrew’s Hall, June 9

Deftones and Rise Against with Thrice and Three Trapped Tigers, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 10

Freda Payne, Flagstar Strand Theatre, June 10

Markiplier, Fillmore Detroit, June 11

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 13

Chon with Tera Melos, Covet and Little Tybee, St. Andrew’s Hall, June 13

“Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me,” Fox Theatre, June 15

Saliva, Saint Andrew’s Hall, June 15

John Legend, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, June 16

Sam Hunt, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 16

Forgotten Harvest’s 25th annual Comedy Night with Seth Meyers, Fox Theatre, June 17

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Fillmore Detroit, June 17

Second annual Jazz Spectacular with Pieces of a Dream, Avery Sunshine, Eric Roberson and more, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 18

Nickelback, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 24

Jarabe de Palo, Shelter, June 24

Train with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 25

311, Fillmore Detroit, June 25

R5, Saint Andrew’s Hall, June 27

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, The Palace of Auburn Hills, June 28

New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men, The Palace of Auburn Hills, June 29

Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 1

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, Fox Theatre, July 2

Dispatch, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 2

Hank Williams Jr., Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 3

Robert Cray Band, MGM Grand Detroit, July 7

Slightly Stoopid, Fillmore Detroit, July 7

King Lil G, Shelter, July 7

Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan and His Band, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Joe Louis Arena, July 8

Buddy Guy and Jonny Lang, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 8

Smokey Robinson, Chene Park, July 8

KISS FEST 2017 with Guy, Teddy Riley and Aaron Hall, Tony! Toni! Tone!, Dru Hill, Jagged Edge and After 7, Freedom Hill, July 8

Boston with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 9

MercyMe and more, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 9

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 11

Boz Scaggs and Michael McDonald, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 11

Metallica, Comerica Park, July 12

“Hockey — the Musical,” City Theatre, July 13-Aug. 6

Kenny Rogers, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 14

Cece Winans, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, July 14

Mystery Science Theater 3000, Royal Oak Music Theatre, July 14

Postmodern Jukebox and Straight No Chaser, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 15

AFI and Circa Survive, Fillmore Detroit, July 15

Chicago and the Doobie Brothers, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 16

Caravan Palace, Saint Andrew’s Hall, July 16

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers with Peter Wolf, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 18

Violent Femmes and Echo & the Bunnymen, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 18

OneRepublic with Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 19

Queen + Adam Lambert, The Palace of Auburn Hills, July 20

All Time Low, Royal Oak Music Theatre, July 20

Primus with Clutch, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 20

Jim Gaffigan, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 21

“The Vagina Monologues” with Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore and Brandi Glanville, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, June 22

J. Cole, The Palace of Auburn Hills, July 23

“Bring’ It,” Fox Theatre, July 23

Incubus with Jimmy Eat World and Judah & the Lion, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 23

Tedeschi Trucks Band with Wood Brothers and Hot Tuna, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 23

The Temptations and the Four Tops with the Spinners and the Stylistics, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 23

Tim and Eric 10 Year Anniversary Awesome Tour, Royal Oak Music Theatre, July 23

Amos Lee and Lake Street Drive, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 24

Styx and Reo Speedwagon with Don Felder, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 25

Kendrick Lamar with Travis Scott and D.R.A.M., The Palace of Auburn Hills, July 26

Dashboard Confessional with All-American Rejects, Fillmore Detroit, July 26

The Aquabats, Saint Andrew’s Hall, July 26

The Beach Boys with the Righteous Brothers, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 27

Demetri Martin, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 28

“Dancing with the Stars: Live!,” Fox Theatre, July 28

Piebald, Shelter, July 28

“WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour,” Joe Louis Arena, July 29

Bell Biv DeVoe, EnVogue and SWV, Chene Park, July 29

Kidz Bop Best Time Ever Tour, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 29

Neurosis and Converge, Saint Andrew’s Hall, July 29

Korn with Stone Sour, Baby Metal, Skillet, Yelawolf, Islander and Ded, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 30

Lifehouse and Switchfoot, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 30

Rancid and Dropkick Murphy’s with Bouncing Souls and Jake Burns, Freedom Hill, July 31

Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 1

Mary J. Blige, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 1

Joshua Radin and Rachael Yamagata, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 1

Roger Waters, The Palace of Auburn Hills, Aug. 2

Gordon Lightfoot, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 2

Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 3

89X Birthday Bash with Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and Joywave, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 3

Retro Futura with Howard Jones, English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, Paul Young and Katrina, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 4

Lyle Lovett, Michigan Theater, Aug. 4

R. Kelly, Chene Park, Aug. 5

Fastball, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 5

Linkin Park with Machine Gun Kelly, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 7

James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Bonnie Raitt, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 8

Pentatonix, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 9

Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzmán, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 10

Carlos Santa, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 9

Tower of Power, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Aug. 10

Foreigner with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 11

Idina Menzel, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 11

Bruno Mars, The Palace of Auburn Hills, Aug. 12

The Chick Corea Elektric Band and Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 12

Rumors — A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 12

Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 13

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Aug. 13

Kings of Leon, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 14

Yes with Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 17

“Robocop! The Musical,” City Theatre, Aug. 17-26

August Alsina, Fillmore Detroit, Aug. 18

Chris Stapleton, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 19

John Butler Trio, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Aug. 19

Earth, Wind & Fire and Chic featuring Nile Rogers, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 22

Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy with Marshall Tucker Band and Foghat, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 25

The Music of Price with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 25

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly with Chaka Khan, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 26

The Juliana Theory, Majestic Theatre, Aug. 26

Depeche Mode, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 27

Lil Yachty, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Aug. 28

John Mayer, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 1

Deep Purple and Alice Cooper with Edgar Winter Band, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 3

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, The Palace of Auburn Hills, Sept. 8

Sublime with Rome and the Offspring, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 9

Paramore, Fox Theatre, Sept. 15

Gorillaz, Fox Theatre, Sept. 18

Kid Rock, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 19-20

Sturgill Simpson, Fox Theatre, Sept. 19

Father John Misty, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 19

J Balvin, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 20

Jim Breuer, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Sept. 22

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 23

The Cranberries, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 26

Beth Hart with Eric Gales, Michigan Theater, Sept. 26

Afghan Whigs with Har Mar Superstar, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 26

Ed Sheeran, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 27

Nick Murphy, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 27

Sammy Hagar & the Circle with Collective Soul, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 28

Paul McCartney, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 1

Against Me! with Bleached and the Dirty Nil, Majestic Theatre, Oct. 1

Paul McCartney, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 2

Aaron Lewis, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 5

Pixies, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 6

Hanson, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 6

Travis Tritt, Flagstar Strand Theatre, Oct. 10

Paul Weller, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 11

Patti LaBelle, Sound Board at Motor City Casino, Oct. 19

Imagine Dragons, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 19

Bad Suns, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 21

Fall Out Boy, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 24

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 26

Bootsy Collins & World Wide Funkdrive, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 26

“Peppa Pig’s Surprise,” Fox Theatre, Oct. 28

Hamilton Leithauser with Courtney Marie Andrews, Majestic Theatre, Oct. 28

Janet Jackson, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 29

Japandroids with Cloud Nothings, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 4

Lady Gaga, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 7

Elbow, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 7

“PJ Masks Live! Time to be a Hero,” Fox Theater, Nov. 12

The Guess Who, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 18

Halsey with Partynextdoor and Charli XCX, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 21

Joe Bonamassa, Fox Theatre, Nov. 24

Musiq Soulchild, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 30

Joe Rogan, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 1

Mike Birbiglia, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 2

Katy Perry, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 6

The Minimalists Live, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Dec. 8

Brian Regan, Fox Theatre, Dec. 9

2Cellos, Fox Theatre, Jan. 23 (rescheduled from Oct. 27)

