Buy Photo The Rainbow Run 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at 130 E. Nine Mile. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

1. Ferndale Pride in downtown Ferndale

The day of celebrating starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with the Rainbow Run 5K starting at 130 E. Nine Mile. The main event is 1-10 p.m. on West Nine Mile, Allen Street and West Troy. Highlights on the main stage are Natalie Cole’s Drag Show at 6:45 p.m. and Tunde Olaniran at 8 p.m. There’s more drag the following day at the “Drag Yourself to Brunch” event at Rosie O’Grady’s (279 W. Nine Mile) at 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday. ferndalepride.com.

2. Art on the Grand in downtown Farmington

This juried, mixed-media art festival has added a kids art alley this year. Get a preview of what more than 100 artists will bring to the event at artonthegrand.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Grand River between Farmington and Grove, Farmington. artonthegrand.com.

3. “Dream Deferred: Detroit, 1967” at Matrix Theatre Company

This original production uses actual interviews from after the 1967 rebellion recorded by Dr. Xavier Nicholas. A Q & A session with Dr. Nicholas and others will follow Sunday’s performance. 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. (through June 25). $20, $15 students. 2730 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 967-0599.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sxI8z9