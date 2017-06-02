Bel Air Luxury Cinema in Detroit is offering free movies to 2017 high school graduates through June. (Photo: Sam Roberts / AP)

SATURDAY

p.m. Catch the Smiths United with Re-Cure and Clampdown at the Magic Bag. Doors open Sat. at 8 p.m. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. Call (248) 544-1991.

SATURDAY / SUNDAY

a.m. The Y Arts and the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit will host “Diversity: A Photography Exhibit Celebrating Our Cultural and Creative Diversity” at the Boll Family YMCA Gallery. The exhibit runs through June 30. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun. (An opening reception will be held 6-8 p.m. Wed.) 1401 Broadway, Downtown Detroit. Call (313) 309-9622 or visit ymcadetroit.org/boll.

a.m. Chelsea Painters will host their 44th annual art fair in the courtyard of Silver Maples. See the work of 22 award-winning artists as it’s presented for sale. Works include watercolor, oils, pastels, colored pencil, mixed media, and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. and Sun. 100 Silver Maples, Chelsea. Visit chelseapainters.com.

a.m. Experience live glassblowing at the Glass Academy during its eighth annual “Glass Gardens” show and sale, featuring glass succulents and other decorative accents for the home garden. Customers can commission pieces during this event. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. and Sun. 25331 Trowbridge, Dearborn. Call (313) 561-4527, or visit glassacademy.com.

p.m. See “Frantz,” a film set in the immediate aftermath of the first world war at the Detroit Film Theatre. $9.50, $7.50 seniors, DIA members and students (I.D. required). 4 and7 p.m. Sat.; 4:30 p.m. Sun. Inside the Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. Visit dia.org.

p.m. See the International Mosaic Exhibition at the Janice Charach Gallery, a juried show featuring mosaic pieces from the Society of American Mosaic Artists. Inside the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit, 6600 W. Maple, West Bloomfield. Call (248) 432-5579 or visit charachgallery.org.

p.m. Graduating seniors will want to take advantage of the Bel Air Luxury Cinema’s “Salute to Seniors Month,” honoring the graduating class of 2017 with free movies. High school seniors must present a valid student I.D., or their high school diploma, to receive a complimentary movie ticket. This offer runs through the end of June. 10100 E. Eight Mile (in the Bel Air Shopping Center), Detroit. For showtimes, call (313) 438-3494, or visit belairluxurycinemas.com.

SUNDAY

a.m. Sunday Street Market is back at the Eastern Market where the work of local artists, cooks, jewelers, musicians and others will be showcased in an outdoor setting. Shop for items that are uniquely Detroit. There will be different events each Sunday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., through Sept. (The market runs through Sept. 24.) Russell (between Gratiot and Mack) near downtown Detroit. Visit easternmarket.com/markets/events/sunday-street-market-1.

a.m. Leon & Lulu presents its Summer Artists’ Market, featuring the work of new and past participants. Among artists displaying their work will be Dennis W. Montville, Erika Bergishagen, Kris Jezak, Stu Davis and Marlene Galperin. Highlights will include delicious roller rink fare, refreshments and fun activities. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (also, 3-8 p.m. Mon.). 96 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. Call (248) 288-3600.

Jocelynn Brown

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2rAJxrB