Brut Detroit’s Nicole Mangis and Esteban Perez of El Salpicon. (Photo: FutureFilmer)

Te gusta vino?

On Friday, pop-up wine-tasting group Brut Detroit will host a Spanish language event at Mariscos El Salpicon restaurant and nightclub in Southwest Detroit.

Brut Detroit’s founder, Nicole Mangis, said she got the idea for a wine tasting in another language because of her experiences traveling the globe.

“I’d find a local bar far off the beaten path and get a sense or a feel of the culture without being in the tourist-y places,” she said. “Grab a drink and spend some time with the locals, share some conversation in broken English or broken whatever language they were speaking. I wanted to bring that back to Detroit and that’s really why I started Brut.”

She wants to encourage people who don’t speak Spanish to come to the tasting, so long as they understand that, aside from her 30 second intro, the event will be 100 percent en español.

Mangis teamed up with Esteban Perez of El Salpicon restaurant and Sean Omar of Take Home Tutor to organize the tasting.

“The guys at El Salpicon have been really awesome to work with ... we share a lot of the same affinity for sharing a drink and chatting and getting to know people,” she said. “That idea of doing something different in a different language really stems from that experience I had traveling, and then these guys took it to another level.”

She says Take Home Tutor is a local company that teaches people Spanish in their home using food and drink. Omar is their “wine guy” and he has curated the list for Friday’s tastings.

Tickets are recommended in advance for both of Friday’s seatings at 5:30 and 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 or two for $45 and include five 1.5 ounce samples of wines from Spain, Argentina and Chile. Omar will discuss, in Spanish, the origins of the wines and how to taste them. Perez’s team will serve some family-style small plates to go with the wine.

The restaurant will be open for regular business during Brut Detroit’s event. All diners at El Salpicon on Friday can order Omar’s wine picks and do their own self-guided tasting.

Mariscos El Salpicon is at 8600 Vernor in Detroit. Call (313) 914-2214. Visit brutdetroit.com to purchase tickets to the tasting.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2402

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sKSvzE