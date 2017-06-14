Big Boy will serve the signature double cheese burger for 81 cents Thursday with the purchase of a Pepsi product. (Photo: Courtesy of Big Boy)

Upcoming food

and drink events

81 cent Big Boys at Big Boy Restaurants: Marking their 81st birthday Thursday, all Michigan Big Boy locations will sell their classic Big Boy double decker hamburger for 81 cents on Thursday with the purchase of any Pepsi product. bigboy.com/locations.

Downtown Street Eats at Campus Martius: Food trucks park at Campus Martius weekdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through Oct. 13. 800 Woodward, Detroit. campusmartiuspark.org.

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week: More than 50 restaurants will offer $15 lunch and $28 dinner deals. Some places will have two- or three-course meals for that price, and more casual businesses may have two-for-one pricing. The dining promotion runs through Friday. Visit annarborrestaurantweek.com for a list of participating restaurants.

Terrace Wine Tastings at Rattlesnake Club: Sample six wines paired with five small plates each Thursday June 15 through Aug. 24. The Thursday kickoff features sparkling wines chosen by sommelier Maria Papp. 6 p.m. Thurs. $45 plus tax and tip. 300 River Place, Detroit. (313) 567-4400.

Vodka Varieties at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Try six different vodkas and talk and learn about the differences. Class includes light fare. 7-9 p.m. Thurs. $45. 32 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe. warmemorial.org.

Sarap Pop-up at Brooklyn Street Local: Sarap chefs Dorothy Hernandez and Jake Williams team up with traveling chef Yana Gilbuena for a night of Filipino cuisine. 6 p.m. Sun. $55. 1266 Michigan, Detroit. Purchase tickets in advance at sarapdetroit.com.

Grand Opening at Pieology Pizzeria: The fifth location in Michigan, this new pizza spot will celebrate with $5 pizzas all day. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday. 30215 Mound, Warren. pieology.com.

Pepe Z and Sister Pie Pop-up at El Club: Food Sister Pie bakery in West Village and Southwest’s Pepe Z Pizza will be served at this patio party with DJs. Donations will be collected for the Detroit Audubon Society. 6-10 p.m. Mon. $20, includes food and admission. 4114 Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1791.

Stone Brewing Happy Hour at Ashley’s Beer & Grill: Greg Koch, founder and co-owner of Stone Brewing, will be on hand to talk about his beers and offer some special releases, including 2014 Imperial Russian Stout and Cali Belgique, which is aged in white wine barrels. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tues. No cover. 7525 N. Wayne, Westland. (734) 535-1667.

Yalla Eat! Ramadan Tour in Dearborn: First an informational segment at the Arab American National Museum, then a guided tour through Arab American grocery store Dearborn Fresh, followed by dinner at Sheeba Restaurant. 7-10 p.m. Tues. $50, $40 museum members. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266 or arabamericanmuseum.org.

Distiller Steve Beam from Limestone Branch Distillery: Bourbon expert and distiller Steve Beam will sign bottles of Yellowstone Select Bourbon and Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey on June 21 at Red Wagon Wine Shoppe, 5-6:30 p.m., 2940 S. Rochester, Rochester Hills. He’ll also appear June 21, 7-8:30 p.m. at Kakos Market, 1555 E. 14 Mile, Birmingham.

Social Sushi at Queens Bar Detroit: This is the final Social Sushi pop-up before founders move their operation into a brick and mortar restaurant. 6-11 p.m. June 21. No cover. 35 E. Grand River, Detroit. (313) 285-8019.

Battle of the Booze at Bavarian Inn Restaurant: It’ll be wine versus beer at this course-by-course competition featuring products from Charles Smith Wines of Washginton and Odd Side Ales of Michigan. Libations are paired with a variety of cuisine. 6:30 p.m. June 23. $60. 1 Covered Bridge Lane, Frankenmuth. (989) 652-9941.

Traverse Wine & Cider Festival at Village at Grand Traverse Commons: Take a road trip to this art, food, wine and cider tasting event in Traverse City. Tickets include a souvenir wine glass and two tasting tickets. 3-9 p.m. June 24. $35. 830 Cottageview, Traverse City. traversecitywinefestival.com.

Burger Battle at Eastern Market: This competition pits 25 Metro Detroit chefs against each other for bragging rights to “best burger.” Admission includes all-you-can-eat samples, entertainment and games. Noon-5 p.m. June 25. $15. Shed 5, 2801 Russell, Detroit. facebook.com/burgerbattledet.

Patio Wine Series at Rugby Grille: Led by Certified Sommelier Nidal Daher, the June 28 tasting features summer wines from the Mediterranean. On July 19 enjoy aromatic summer wines and on July 26 it is wines that pair well with barbecue. Reservations are required. 6:30 p.m. June 28. $45. 100 Townsend, Birmingham. (248) 642-5999.

Tunnel Bar-B-Q dishes at Beau’s Grillery: Ribs and other dishes made famous by Canada’s Tunnel Bar-B-Q will be offered for a limited time at Beau’s. On June 28 the late owner of Tunnel chef Thom Racovitis will be honored at a launch party to benefit the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Tickets, $50, include a complete barbecue dinner. Starting June 29, a Tunnel Bar-B-Q menu will be offered at Beau’s for the next six months. 4108 W. Maple, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 626-2630.

Hummer Party at Bayview Yacht Club: To celebrate 50 years of service for famed Bayview bartender Jerome Adams, the club will host a party that is open to the public. Local bartenders will compete to see who makes the best Hummer cocktail, a drink that Adams invented. There will also be a strolling dinner. 7-10 p.m. July 1. $50-$60. 100 Clairpointe, Detroit. (313) 822-1853.

North American Belgian Beer Festival at Ashley’s Westland: The largest beer festival in America that showcases only Belgian beers. 7-11 p.m. July 14, and 2-6 p.m. July 15. $40, $70 both days. 7525 N. Wayne, Westland. NABBF.com.

2017 Summer Beer Festival at Riverside Park: Tickets go on sale Thursday for this 20th annual beer event highlighting Michigan’s craft beer industry. 5-9 p.m. July 21 and 1-6 p.m. July 22. mibeer.com/summer-festival.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sqxvl9