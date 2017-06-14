The Canton Liberty Festival will be sensory sensitive. (Photo: Canton Liberty Festival)

our picks

CANTON’S LIBERTY FEST

at Heritage Park

Besides a carnival with games and rides, this 26th annual event has food, beer, live entertainment, stuff for kids, and the International Festival with cultural performances (11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.). The carnival will be sensory sensitive with limited lights and music from 1-3 p.m. Thurs. Festival hours: 1-11 p.m. Thurs.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. Free. 1150 S. Canton Center Road, Canton. (734) 394-5460 or cantonlibertyfest.com.

The Motor City Irish Fest includes dancers and live music. (Photo: Chris Gustafson)

MOTOR CITY IRISH FESTIVAL

at Greenmead Historical Park

Hear two dozen Irish bands, including touring acts Scythian and the Druids, alongside local favorites Blackthorn and Stone Clover. Other entertainment includes Irish dancer, pipe and drum groups and a giant leprechaun. Whimsical activities like tin whistle lessons and storytelling also are part of the fun. Expect fish and chips, corned beef sandwiches and plenty of beer, too. An Irish mass will be held at noon Sunday. Hours: 5-11 p.m. Fri.; noon-11 p.m. Sat.; 1-8 p.m. Sun. $10 in advance, $12 at the gate. 20501 Newburgh, Livonia. motorcityirishfest.com.

Catch comedian Seth Meyers at the Fox in a fundraiser Saturday. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

FORGOTTEN HARVEST 25TH ANNUAL COMEDY NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

at Fox Theatre

The host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, Meyers comes to town to help raise funds for Forgotten Harvest. 8 p.m. Sat. $28.50-$153.50. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

big shows

THURSDAY

Saliva at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $23. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

“Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me” at Fox Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $29.50-$128.50. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Divinity Roxx at Emerald Theatre, rock/funk, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $10. 31 N. Walnut, Mount Clemens. (586) 630-0120.

John Waite at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $35. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

John Legend will perform at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on Friday. (Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

FRIDAY

Sam Hunt at DTE Energy Music Theatre, country, 7 p.m. Fri. Sold out. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 337-0100.

John Legend at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, R&B/pop, 8 p.m. Fri. $33 and up. 3554 Walton, Rochester. (248) 377-0100.

SATURDAY

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at Fillmore Detroit, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Sat. $25 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Gary Puckett at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $25 and up. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

Joe Jackson at Michigan Theatre, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $30 and up. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

SUNDAY

Otep with the Convalescence and the World Over at Token Lounge, metal, 5 p.m. Sun. $15. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Jazz Spectacular with Pieces of a Dream at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, jazz, 6 p.m. Sun. $20 and up. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

W. Kamau Bell at Saint Andrew’s Hall, comedy, 7 p.m. Sun. $58. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

TUESDAY

Reverend Horton Heat with Agent Orange and Flat Duo Jets at Magic Stick, rockabilly/punk, 8 p.m. Tues. $25. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

WEDNESDAY

Jean Luc Ponty at Chene Park, jazz, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $15 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

“A Night of Broadway Stars” to benefit Covenant House Michigan with Rita Harvey, Stephanie Block, Lawrence Clayton and more at Sound Board at Motor City Casino, Broadway, 7:45 p.m. June 21. $100, $250 for pre-show dinner and cocktails. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. covenanthousemi.org.

live music

THIS WEEK

Detroit Symphony Orchestra — Soul Unlimited with Ellis Hall at Orchestra Hall, 10:45 a.m. Fri., 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $19-$75. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Dave Bennett at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, jazz, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $15. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 882-5299.

THURSDAY

Terence Blanchard at the Cube at the Max, jazz, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $30, $70 VIP. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Hoops with Joy Again and Bonny Doon at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10-$12. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

FRIDAY

King Mellowman and the Mellowmakers at the Beach at Campus Martius, reggae, 5:30 p.m. Fri. Free. 800 Woodward, Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com.

Chastity Belt, Sneaks and don’t at Jumbo’s, post punk, 8 p.m. Fri. $12 in advance, $14 at the door. 3739 Third, Detroit. (313) 831-8949.

Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival with Friction Quartet performing Dmitri Shostakovich's String Quartet No. 11 and poetry from Jessica Care Moore and Peter Markus at Prop Art Studio, classical, 8 p.m. Fri. $15 in advance, $20 at the door, $5 less for 35 and younger. 112 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 824-2200.

The End Electric record release party with American Mustache, Battersby Takes Bronze and Lee N. Sage at Small’s Bar, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $5. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Mango Lane, Parts, Mountclair and DJ at Loving Touch, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. No cover. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival in Residence at Kerrytown Concert House, classical, 8 p.m. Fri. $15-$35. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

SATURDAY

Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival: World Premiere Performance “Shostakovich and The Black Monk: A Russian Fantasy” at Detroit Institute of Arts, classical, 7 p.m. Sat. $10-$40. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

Pokey LaFarge with Lillie Mae at Magic Stick, alt-country, 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Friends of Dennis Wilson, Carjack and Kommander at UFO Factory, rock, 9 p.m. Sat. $7. 2110 Trumbull, Detroit. ufofactory.com.

MONDAY

Planes Mistake for Stars at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Mon. $12-$14. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

TUESDAY

Comerica Jazz & Java music series with Audrey Northington at Detroit Public Library, opera/gospel/blues, 6 p.m. Tues. Free. 5201 Woodward, Detroit. detroitpubliclibrary.org.

The Pains of being Pure at Heart with Ablebody and Frankie Rose at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Tues. $16-$18. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Spiral Stairs with Outrageous Cherry at Third Man Records, rock, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $12. 441 Canfield, Detroit. (313) 209-5205.

Griffin House at Magic Bag, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Tues. $17. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

WEDNESDAY

Halo Circus featuring Allison Iraheta with Ruby Rose Fox at 20 Front Street, rock, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $15. 20 Front Street, Lake Orion. 20frontstreet.com.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Jeff Leeson with Ziggy Klett and Ken Witzgall at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Ernie” at City Theatre, 5:30 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri. 2 and 8 p.m. Sat., 5 p.m. Sun. and 2 p.m. Wed. (through June 25). $25. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

“Dream Deferred: Detroit, 1967” at Matrix Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. (through July 9). $20, $15 students. 2730 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 967-0599.

Mark Sweetman at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12 in advance, $14 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride” at Theatre Nova, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through July 2). $20 suggested price. 410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor. (734) 635-8450.

SUNDAY

Motor City Roast of President Donald J. Trump Father’s Day Show at Cascades Banquet Hall, 8 p.m. Sun. $32 and up. 29155 W. Seven Mile, Livonia. (248) 476-6800.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Brews, BBQ and Bourbon Festival in downtown Ferndale, 5 p.m.-midnight Fri., noon-midnight Sat. and noon-10 p.m. Sun. Free. 222 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. brewsbbqbourbon.com.

CraftCom beer and comics event in Downtown Clawson, 5-11 p.m. Fri. and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. Free. Downtown Clawson. craftcomfestival.com.

Motor Muster classic car event at Greenfield Village, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $27, $24.50 seniors, $20.25 ages 3-11, free for members. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001.

SATURDAY

Third Sunday Contra Dance with Stout Hearted String Band at Pittsfield Grange, 8-11 p.m. Sat. $10, $7 members, $5 students. 3337 Ann Arbor-Saline, Ann Arbor. (734) 274-0773.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

