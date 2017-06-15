An egg and cauliflower dish from Red Dunn Kitchen in Corktown. (Photo: Robert Ritzenhein)

Corktown got a hip new inn with the renovated Trumbull and Porter Hotel, and now that hotel has a hip new restaurant to go with it.

Red Dunn Kitchen is a 150-seat indoor and outdoor restaurant with full bar and an enticing menu from Metro Detroit chef Jay Gundy, who has honed his talents at the Whitney, Cafe Via, Tribute, Townhouse Birmingham and most recently Cork in Pleasant Ridge.

Gundy will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and desserts like freshly fried doughnuts with Dewars butterscotch glaze. Early risers can choose from three versions of eggs Benedict, and evening dishes include blow-torched yellow fin tuna crudo, artichoke agnolotti and a house burger.

“Our seasonal American menu is reminiscent of tried and true classic French technique with an innovative, modern style,” Gundy stated in a press release. “At this point in my career, it’s a dream come true to be part of Corktown’s resurgence and Detroit’s culinary scene.”

Down the line, Gundy will host a chef dinner series at Red Dunn where he will design a special menu for a small group, talk to guests about his choices and answer questions.

Red Dunn Kitchen will be managed by Dustin Walker, former beverage manger of Forte Restaurant and Townhouse Birmingham and former manager of Bistro 82.

Both the hotel and restaurant are managed by global hospitality firm Access Hotels & Resorts.

“Corktown has a great energy and we are excited to provide this unique venue for our guests, as they enjoy the city’s great new revival,” said the firm’s managing principal Barry Caplan in a press release.

Red Dunn, 1331 Trumbull, is having soft service until grand opening on June 23. Hours are 6 a.m. -2 a.m. daily. Call (313) 887-9477 or visit reddunnkitchen.com for reservations.

