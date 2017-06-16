Catch comedian Seth Meyers at the Fox in a fundraiser Saturday. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

1. CraftCom in Downtown Clawson: Part beer festival and part comic convention, this new event also throws food trucks, live music, robots and costumes into the mix. If you decide to come dressed as your favorite super hero or other pop culture figure, don’t hold back, there’s a contest for best-dressed. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. Free. Downtown Clawson. craftcomfestival.com.

2. Forgotten Harvest 25th Annual Comedy Night with Seth Meyers at Fox Theatre: The host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, Meyers comes to town to help raise funds for Forgotten Harvest. 8 p.m. Saturday. $28.50-$153.50. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

3. Jazz Spectacular at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill: This year’s Jazz Spectacular lineup includes Pieces of a Dream, Avery Sunshine, Eric Roberson, Michael Lington, Marc Antoine and Paul Taylor and Marion Meadows. 6 p.m. Sunday. $20 and up. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

Melody Baetens

