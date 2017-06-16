A scene from “Dream Deferred: Detroit, 1967.” (Photo: Matrix Theatre Company)

SATURDAY

a.m. Don’t miss the 19th annual Cruisin’ Gratiot taking place along Gratiot in Eastpointe. Highlights include car shows, a prayer service and blessing of the cars at 11 a.m., a VIP parade at 1 p.m., followed by the opening of the cruise lane. Hours: 11a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. Call (586) 552-1366.

a.m. Celebrate the 152nd anniversary of Juneteenth by participating in a tour called Juneteenth: The Fight For Freedom in 1800s Detroit!, a visit to three to four sites. Interested persons will meet at Campus Martius Park at 10 a.m., then head to the Michigan Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument. Suggested parking is at Compuware or EZ Parking Lot, next to Campus Martius. 10 a.m.-noon. $10. 800 Woodward at the foot of Fort, downtown Detroit. Call (313) 983-9216.

p.m. The Family Activity Series at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History presents “Yeah, But Do You Know the Blues?” Learn how the blues influenced modern music at different levels, and listen and play the blues. 2 p.m. Free. 315 E. Warren, Midtown Detroit. Visit thewright.org.

p.m. The Emerson String Quartet will join a cast of seven actors for the world premiere of “Shostakovich and The Black Monk: A Russian Fantasy” at the Detroit Film Theatre. This presentation is part of the Black Monk Festival, organized by the Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival and The WSU Russian Program. 8 p.m. $40 reserved, $20 general, and $10 ages 35 and younger. 5200 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. Call (313) 833-7900.

p.m. Get your laugh on this weekend at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle with stand-up comedian Jeff Leeson. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $18. You must be at least 18 years of age to enter. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. Call (248) 542-9900.

TODAY / SUNDAY

p.m. See “Almost, Maine,” a romantic comedy by John Cariani, directed by Gerry Dzuiblinski, at MacKenzie Fine Arts Center, Adray Auditorium. 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. (now through June 25). 5101 Evergreen, Dearborn. Call (313) 845-9817 or visit theatre.hfcc.edu.

p.m. Matrix Theatre Company presents its original production, “Dream Deferred: Detroit, 1967. 8 p.m. Sat.; 3 p.m. Sun. (through June 25). $20 adults, $15 seniors, students, vets, and active military members. 2730 Bagley. Call (313) 967-0599.

p.m. “Countdown to the Happy Day” by Thomas W. Stephens comes to life on stage at the Detroit Repertory Theatre. The story centers around Gertie, a troubled army veteran and her relationship with a seventh-grade dropout. 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri.; 3 and 8 p.m. Sat.; 2 and 7:30 p.m Sun. (now through June 25). $20 ($17 advance). Millan Theatre Company, 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. Visit detroitreptheatre.com.

Jocelynn Brown

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2syBdcg