Tunnel Bar-B-Q chef Thom Racovitis will be honored at a dinner at Beau’s Grillery on June 28 (Photo: Courtesy of Peas & Carrots Hospitality)

Metro Detroiters who frequently visit Windsor may remember longstanding restaurant Tunnel Bar-B-Q.

The family diner served barbecue lovers on both sides of the border from the 1940s until 2014. Customers can enjoy those flavors again at Beau’s Grillery starting this month.

The Bloomfield Hills restaurant, at 4108 W. Maple, will serve Tunnel classics for a six-month engagement beginning June 29. To ensure authenticity, third-generation Tunnel Bar-B-Q chef Kirel Racovitis will be on-site training and supporting Beau’s staff.

Beyond the pop-up, Beau’s plans to continue to serve Tunnel’s half and whole slab pork ribs, coleslaw and crinkle-cut fries. TBQ sauces, spices and seasonings – part of the family’s company, InnerSeasonings International Inc. – will be on sale in the restaurant.

To kick off the temporary menu, Beau’s will host a ticketed dinner June 28 to honor Tunnel Bar-B-Q chef and second-generation owner Thom Racovitis, Kirel’s father, who died shortly after the restaurant closed. A $50 ticket includes a barbecue dinner with fries, coleslaw, the restaurant’s famous French apple pie, plus a bottle of TBQ hot or sweet sauce to take home. Proceeds will be donated to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

“Tunnel Bar-B-Q was an icon in the Windsor and Detroit communities for many decades. The Tunnel Bar-B-Q brand continues to bring a special sense of nostalgia to many Detroiters who grew up making frequent visits to the historic restaurant,” said Peas & Carrots Hospitality partner and chef Zack Sklar in a press release. “We are honored to enter into this partnership with Tunnel Bar-B-Q, bringing their mouthwatering ribs and other Tunnel Bar-B-Q favorites to Metropolitan Detroit.”

If the pop-up does well, Sklar is considering opening a brick and mortar establishment with expanded Tunnel Bar-B-Q menu in 2018.

“With all that’s happening for the rebirth of Detroit, it’s only fitting that Tunnel Bar-B-Q join the ranks,” said Helena Racovitis-Ventrella, CEO of InnerSeasonings International and Thom’s daughter. “We are so excited for this opportunity to bring the original dry-spice side ribs, with our added world famous sauces, to Detroit and surrounding areas and to help Detroiters celebrate its victories.”

To purchase tickets to the June 28 dinner, call Beau’s at (248) 626-2630.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sz4F1Q