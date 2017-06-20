The subscriber cover of Popular Mechanics features Jack White and Detroit’s Third Man Records pressing plant. (Photo: Popular Mechanics)

Musician and Third Man Records founder Jack White and his new pressing plant are featured in Popular Mechanics’ “Made in the USA” issue, which will be celebrated with a party at the Cass Corridor record shop Thursday.

Contributing editor Kevin Dupzyk talked to White about the his massive eight-press vinyl factory in Detroit and why vinyl is so relevant. The interview took place just before White revealed the plant to the world in February.

From the story: “If you could zoom in on the Detroit of forty years ago, it would have said ‘Autos.’ Now, who knows? Later tonight, Jack White will plant a flag in this corner of his hometown, and the flag will read ‘Vinyl.’ ”

The issue, released Tuesday, also highlights one product made in each state. For Michigan, it’s Wolverine work boots, which have been crafted in Rockford, Michigan, for 130 years.

The public is invited to attend the “celebration of vinyl culture and American craftsmanship” Thursday at the Midtown shop. There will be artisan demonstrations by Detroit Denim, Salt and Cedar and others, plus a DJ, live music and tours of the pressing plant.

Third Man Records is at 441 W. Canfield in Detroit. An RSVP is required by emailing pmevents@hearst.com.

