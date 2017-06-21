our picks
SECRET WALLS
at Red Bull House of Art
Two white 25-foot walls will come alive as two teams of artists battle in a freestyle event that’s a mix of live performance and illustration. After the 90-minute display, the audience will chose the winner, along with a panel of judges. 7-11 p.m. Fri. Free. redbullhouseofart.com
THE FRONT PORCH — A DAY OF MUSIC ON FERNDALE PORCHES
in Ferndale
This neighborhood event encourages folks to walk around Ferndale and listen to more than 40 local musicians playing on various porches of private homes. Noon-5 p.m. Sat. Neighborhood west of Woodward and north and south of Nine Mile, Ferndale. thefrontporchmi.com
big shows
THURSDAY
Joss Stone at Chene Park, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $26 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.
FRIDAY
Sebastian Bach and Warrant with Sponge at Taylor Summer Festival at Sheridan Pavilion at Heritage Park, rock, 5:30 p.m. Fri. $10-$35. 12111 Pardee, Taylor. taylorfestival.com
Blackout BBQ with the Creepshow, the Brains, Gallows Bound and more at Magic Stick, rockabilly/punk, 7 p.m. Fri. $15. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.
Monica and Ashanti at Chene Park, R&B/pop, 8 p.m. Fri. $36 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.
SATURDAY
Nickelback with Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest at DTE Energy Music Theatre, rock, 6 p.m. Sat. $25 lawn, $40-$125 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.
Gypsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo at Chene Park, Latin, 8 p.m. Sat. $25 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.
Terry Hodges and Friends at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, comedy, 8 p.m. Sat. $34.50 and up. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 309-6448.
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood at Power Center, comedy, 8 p.m. Sat. $45 and up. 121 S. Fletcher, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.
Lionel Richie at Caesars Windsor, R&B/pop, 9 p.m. Sat. $65 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.
SUNDAY
311 with New Politics at Fillmore Detroit, alternative rock, 6 p.m. Sun. $35 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.
Bleachers at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $30.50. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.
Train with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield at DTE Energy Music Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $29.50 lawn, $39.50-$79.50 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.
AMP Live 2017 with Jon Bellion, Niall Horan and more at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, pop, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $23 lawn, $29.50-$69.50 pavilion. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.
TUESDAY
R5 at Saint Andrew’s Hall, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $25. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.
WEDNESDAY
Will Downing with Chante Moore at Chene Park, jazz, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $20 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.
Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull at The Palace of Auburn Hills, Latin/hip-hop/pop, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $29.95-$139.95. 6 Championship Drive, Auburn Hills. (248) 377-0100.
The Church at the Ark, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $40-$99. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.
live music
THIS WEEK
T.K. Blue with the Detroit Jazz Festival All-Star Combo at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, jazz, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $10-$15. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 882-5299.
THURSDAY
Stars in the Park Concert Series with Hines Drive Band at Heritage Park, classic rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. Free. 24915 Farmington, Farmington Hills. (248) 473-1848.
Maureen Choi Quartet at Cliff Bell’s, Latin jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. $15. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.
Nique Love Rhodes & the NLR Experience with Deekah Roxolydian and more at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10-$13. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.
FRIDAY
Fates Warning with Infinite Spectrum at Token Lounge, metal, 6 p.m. Fri. $25. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.
MisterWives at Crofoot Ballroom, indie pop, 7 p.m. Fri. $25. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.
Kasey Chambers with Garrett Kato at the Ark, Americana, 8 p.m. Fri. $25. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.
SATURDAY
Monument Monument with Empty Houses and Spike Factory at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $8. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.
Thoughts of Ionesco with Reverend, SAH and Infinite Survival at Magic Stick, punk, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 883-9700.
FUR record release party with Oblisk, Pewter Cub and Rogue Satellites with DJ Pleasure Kitten at Small’s Bar, pop/rock, 8 p.m Sat. $6. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.
Re-Cure and the Smiths United at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.
SUNDAY
Music for Arts’ Sake recital with Peter Fletcher and Irwin Reese at North Rosedale Park Community House, classical, 3 p.m. Sun. $30. Proceeds will go toward funding public art in the park. 18445 Scarsdale, Detroit. (313) 533-3085.
The Dopamines, the Dewtons, Cheapshow and Day Jobs at Corktown Tavern, punk, 9 p.m. Sun. $7. 1716 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 964-5103.
MONDAY
Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears with Virginia Violet and the Rays at Magic Stick, rock, 8 p.m. Mon. $15. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.
The Well, Bison Machine, the Cheetahs and Red Stone Souls at Corktown Tavern, rock, 9 p.m. Mon. $8. 1716 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 964-5103.
TUESDAY
Miss May I with Upon Burning Body and more at Magic Stick, heavy metal, 6 p.m. Tues. $17. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.
WEDNESDAY
Matthew Ball the Motor City Boogie Woogie Kid at Royal Oak Library, blues/jazz, 7 p.m. Wed. Free. 222 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. (248) 246-3700.
Pig with Julien K and Ghostfeeder at Small’s, Industrial, 8 p.m. Wed. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.
stage/comedy
THIS WEEKEND
Jeff Horste at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.
“Ernie” at City Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 5:30 p.m. Sun. $25. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.
“Dream Deferred: Detroit, 1967” at Matrix Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. (through July 9). $20, $15 students. 2730 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 967-0599.
Mike Lebovitz at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12 in advance, $14 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.
“The Legend of Georgia McBride” at Theatre Nova, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through July 2). $20 suggested price. 410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor. (734) 635-8450.
SATURDAY
“The Dinner Detective” interactive murder mystery dinner theater at Embassy Suites by Hilton, 6 p.m. Sat. $60. 850 Tower, Troy. thedinnerdetective.com
visual arts/film
THURSDAY
Works by artist Kela Robinson at the Conserva, 7-9 p.m. opening reception. 201 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6133 or theconserva.com.
THIS WEEKEND
“Watermark” at Detroit Film Theatre, 7 p.m. Fri. and 4 p.m. Sat. Free. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.
Fine Art Fine Wine Fair at St. Mary’s Orchard Lake, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and noon-6 p.m. Sun. $5, free for ages 12, younger. Wine tasting is $35, $40 at the door. 3535 Commerce, Orchard Lake. fineartfinewinefair.com
MONDAY
Rochester College Mural Unveiling at Lake Norcentra Park, 4:45 p.m. Mon. 800 W. Avon, Rochester Hills. (248) 218-2273.
WEDNESDAY
’90s on Maple - a film from 1990 with Detroit News film critic Adam Graham at Maple Theater, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $8 admission, includes free popcorn. 4135 W. Maple, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 750-1030.
etc.
THURSDAY
Shimmer on the River private carnival and concert with the Temptations Review at Detroit Riverfront, 6-10 p.m. Thurs. $150-$250, benefits Detroit RiverFront Conservancy. (313) 566-8248 or DetroitRiverfront.org/ShimmerontheRiver.
Listening party for “Boy Turning 13” spoken-word album for boys at Club Yesterday’s, 6-8 p.m. Thurs. 14060 Telegraph, Redford. (313) 255-8007.
THIS WEEKEND
Summerfest at Marysville City Park, 2-11 p.m. Thurs., 2-11:30 p.m. Fri., noon-11:30 p.m. Sat. and noon-11 p.m. Sun. Free admission and parking. 801 E. Huron, Marysville. summerfestinmarysville.com
Taylor Summer Festival at Heritage Park, 4-10 p.m. Thurs., noon-11 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. and 1-8 p.m. Sun. Fireworks are 10 p.m. Sat. 12111 Pardee, Taylor. taylorfestival.com
RiverDays at Detroit’s Riverfront, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $3-$5. Detroit Riverfront. (313) 566-8200 or riverdays.com.
Opa!Fest Greek Festival at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and noon-8 p.m. Sun. Free. 760 Wattles, Troy. (248) 894-4447 or opafest.org.
FRIDAY
Night of Knockouts professional boxing event at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, 7:15 p.m. Fri. $20-$175. 2801 Grand River, Detroit. (800) 745-3000.
Rochester Bicentennial Barn Dance at Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm, 7 p.m. Fri. $100, $150 per couple. 1005 Van Hoosen, Rochester. (248) 656-4663 or downtownrochestermi.com.
SATURDAY
Community Barbecue and Classic Car Show at Father Murray Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. 8444 Engleman, Center Line. (586) 755-2400.
Superheroes vs. Villains Bar Crawl in Foxtown area, 1-6 p.m. Sat. $15-$25. superheroesbarcrawl.com
SUNDAY
Garden Walk through 14 gardens in Southfield, 2-5 p.m. Sign-in is at Fountain Park Office Plaza, 29000 Inkster, Southfield. (248) 569-4286.
MONDAY
Ford Fireworks Detroit, 9:55 p.m. Mon. Free. Detroit River. theparade.org.
— Complied by Melody Baetens
