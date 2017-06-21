Secret Walls at Red Bull House Of Art (Photo: Joe Gall)

our picks

SECRET WALLS

at Red Bull House of Art

Two white 25-foot walls will come alive as two teams of artists battle in a freestyle event that’s a mix of live performance and illustration. After the 90-minute display, the audience will chose the winner, along with a panel of judges. 7-11 p.m. Fri. Free. redbullhouseofart.com

THE FRONT PORCH — A DAY OF MUSIC ON FERNDALE PORCHES

in Ferndale

This neighborhood event encourages folks to walk around Ferndale and listen to more than 40 local musicians playing on various porches of private homes. Noon-5 p.m. Sat. Neighborhood west of Woodward and north and south of Nine Mile, Ferndale. thefrontporchmi.com

big shows

THURSDAY

Joss Stone at Chene Park, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $26 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

FRIDAY

Sebastian Bach and Warrant with Sponge at Taylor Summer Festival at Sheridan Pavilion at Heritage Park, rock, 5:30 p.m. Fri. $10-$35. 12111 Pardee, Taylor. taylorfestival.com

Blackout BBQ with the Creepshow, the Brains, Gallows Bound and more at Magic Stick, rockabilly/punk, 7 p.m. Fri. $15. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Monica and Ashanti at Chene Park, R&B/pop, 8 p.m. Fri. $36 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

SATURDAY

Nickelback with Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest at DTE Energy Music Theatre, rock, 6 p.m. Sat. $25 lawn, $40-$125 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Gypsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo at Chene Park, Latin, 8 p.m. Sat. $25 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

Terry Hodges and Friends at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, comedy, 8 p.m. Sat. $34.50 and up. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 309-6448.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood at Power Center, comedy, 8 p.m. Sat. $45 and up. 121 S. Fletcher, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.

Lionel Richie at Caesars Windsor, R&B/pop, 9 p.m. Sat. $65 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

SUNDAY

311 with New Politics at Fillmore Detroit, alternative rock, 6 p.m. Sun. $35 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Bleachers at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $30.50. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Train with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield at DTE Energy Music Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $29.50 lawn, $39.50-$79.50 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

AMP Live 2017 with Jon Bellion, Niall Horan and more at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, pop, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $23 lawn, $29.50-$69.50 pavilion. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

TUESDAY

R5 at Saint Andrew’s Hall, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $25. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Enrique Iglesias is at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Wednesday. (Photo: Alan Silfen)

WEDNESDAY

Will Downing with Chante Moore at Chene Park, jazz, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $20 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull at The Palace of Auburn Hills, Latin/hip-hop/pop, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $29.95-$139.95. 6 Championship Drive, Auburn Hills. (248) 377-0100.

The Church at the Ark, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $40-$99. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

live music

THIS WEEK

T.K. Blue with the Detroit Jazz Festival All-Star Combo at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, jazz, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $10-$15. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 882-5299.

THURSDAY

Stars in the Park Concert Series with Hines Drive Band at Heritage Park, classic rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. Free. 24915 Farmington, Farmington Hills. (248) 473-1848.

Maureen Choi Quartet at Cliff Bell’s, Latin jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. $15. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Nique Love Rhodes & the NLR Experience with Deekah Roxolydian and more at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10-$13. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

FRIDAY

Fates Warning with Infinite Spectrum at Token Lounge, metal, 6 p.m. Fri. $25. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

MisterWives at Crofoot Ballroom, indie pop, 7 p.m. Fri. $25. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Kasey Chambers with Garrett Kato at the Ark, Americana, 8 p.m. Fri. $25. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

SATURDAY

Monument Monument with Empty Houses and Spike Factory at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $8. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Thoughts of Ionesco with Reverend, SAH and Infinite Survival at Magic Stick, punk, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 883-9700.

FUR record release party with Oblisk, Pewter Cub and Rogue Satellites with DJ Pleasure Kitten at Small’s Bar, pop/rock, 8 p.m Sat. $6. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Re-Cure and the Smiths United at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

SUNDAY

Music for Arts’ Sake recital with Peter Fletcher and Irwin Reese at North Rosedale Park Community House, classical, 3 p.m. Sun. $30. Proceeds will go toward funding public art in the park. 18445 Scarsdale, Detroit. (313) 533-3085.

The Dopamines, the Dewtons, Cheapshow and Day Jobs at Corktown Tavern, punk, 9 p.m. Sun. $7. 1716 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 964-5103.

MONDAY

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears with Virginia Violet and the Rays at Magic Stick, rock, 8 p.m. Mon. $15. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

The Well, Bison Machine, the Cheetahs and Red Stone Souls at Corktown Tavern, rock, 9 p.m. Mon. $8. 1716 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 964-5103.

TUESDAY

Miss May I with Upon Burning Body and more at Magic Stick, heavy metal, 6 p.m. Tues. $17. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

WEDNESDAY

Matthew Ball the Motor City Boogie Woogie Kid at Royal Oak Library, blues/jazz, 7 p.m. Wed. Free. 222 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. (248) 246-3700.

Pig with Julien K and Ghostfeeder at Small’s, Industrial, 8 p.m. Wed. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Jeff Horste at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Ernie” at City Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 5:30 p.m. Sun. $25. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

“Dream Deferred: Detroit, 1967” at Matrix Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. (through July 9). $20, $15 students. 2730 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 967-0599.

Mike Lebovitz at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12 in advance, $14 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride” at Theatre Nova, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through July 2). $20 suggested price. 410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor. (734) 635-8450.

SATURDAY

“The Dinner Detective” interactive murder mystery dinner theater at Embassy Suites by Hilton, 6 p.m. Sat. $60. 850 Tower, Troy. thedinnerdetective.com

visual arts/film

THURSDAY

Works by artist Kela Robinson at the Conserva, 7-9 p.m. opening reception. 201 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6133 or theconserva.com.

THIS WEEKEND

“Watermark” at Detroit Film Theatre, 7 p.m. Fri. and 4 p.m. Sat. Free. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

Fine Art Fine Wine Fair at St. Mary’s Orchard Lake, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and noon-6 p.m. Sun. $5, free for ages 12, younger. Wine tasting is $35, $40 at the door. 3535 Commerce, Orchard Lake. fineartfinewinefair.com

MONDAY

Rochester College Mural Unveiling at Lake Norcentra Park, 4:45 p.m. Mon. 800 W. Avon, Rochester Hills. (248) 218-2273.

WEDNESDAY

’90s on Maple - a film from 1990 with Detroit News film critic Adam Graham at Maple Theater, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $8 admission, includes free popcorn. 4135 W. Maple, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 750-1030.

etc.

THURSDAY

Shimmer on the River private carnival and concert with the Temptations Review at Detroit Riverfront, 6-10 p.m. Thurs. $150-$250, benefits Detroit RiverFront Conservancy. (313) 566-8248 or DetroitRiverfront.org/ShimmerontheRiver.

Listening party for “Boy Turning 13” spoken-word album for boys at Club Yesterday’s, 6-8 p.m. Thurs. 14060 Telegraph, Redford. (313) 255-8007.

THIS WEEKEND

Summerfest at Marysville City Park, 2-11 p.m. Thurs., 2-11:30 p.m. Fri., noon-11:30 p.m. Sat. and noon-11 p.m. Sun. Free admission and parking. 801 E. Huron, Marysville. summerfestinmarysville.com

Taylor Summer Festival at Heritage Park, 4-10 p.m. Thurs., noon-11 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. and 1-8 p.m. Sun. Fireworks are 10 p.m. Sat. 12111 Pardee, Taylor. taylorfestival.com

RiverDays at Detroit’s Riverfront, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $3-$5. Detroit Riverfront. (313) 566-8200 or riverdays.com.

Opa!Fest Greek Festival at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and noon-8 p.m. Sun. Free. 760 Wattles, Troy. (248) 894-4447 or opafest.org.

FRIDAY

Night of Knockouts professional boxing event at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, 7:15 p.m. Fri. $20-$175. 2801 Grand River, Detroit. (800) 745-3000.

Rochester Bicentennial Barn Dance at Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm, 7 p.m. Fri. $100, $150 per couple. 1005 Van Hoosen, Rochester. (248) 656-4663 or downtownrochestermi.com.

SATURDAY

Community Barbecue and Classic Car Show at Father Murray Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. 8444 Engleman, Center Line. (586) 755-2400.

Superheroes vs. Villains Bar Crawl in Foxtown area, 1-6 p.m. Sat. $15-$25. superheroesbarcrawl.com

SUNDAY

Garden Walk through 14 gardens in Southfield, 2-5 p.m. Sign-in is at Fountain Park Office Plaza, 29000 Inkster, Southfield. (248) 569-4286.

MONDAY

Ford Fireworks Detroit, 9:55 p.m. Mon. Free. Detroit River. theparade.org.

— Complied by Melody Baetens

