River Days Calendar

Quicken Loans National Stage schedule

Friday

1-2 p.m. Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

4:30-5:30 p.m. The Gia Warner Band(Rock/Americana)

6:15-7:45 p.m. FiftyAmpFuse (Tribute to the Greatest Hits of All Time)

8-10 p.m. Ann Wilson of Heart(Rock)

Saturday

3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

4:30-5:30 p.m. Notorious Featuring Leslie Nelson (Variety/R&B)

6:25-7:45 p.m. Freddie Jackson(Soul/R&B)

8:30-10 p.m.The Isley Brothers featuring Ron Isley(Soul)

Sunday

3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

5-6 p.m. Brielle Lesley(R&B)

6:50-8 p.m. 112 (R&B)

8:45-10 p.m. Joe (R&B)

Michigan Lottery Stage schedule

Friday

Noon-1 p.m. Josh Birdsong (Indie Pop)

1-2 p.m. Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

2–3:15 p.m. Sami Mei(Pop/Rock)

3:45-5 p.m. Speak Easy (Rasta-Funk)

5-6:15 p.m. Madelyn Grant (Neo-Soul/R&B)

6:45-8 p.m.Jennifer Westwood & The Handsome Devils (Roots Rock/Americana)

8:30-10 p.m. The Persuasion Band (High Energy Party)

Saturday

11:30-12:30 p.m. Ali McManus(Americana)

1-2 p.m. Lilac Lungs (Alternative Pop)

2:30-3:30 p.m. King Mellowman and Mellow Runnings (World/Reggae)

3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

5-6:15 p.m. Scarlet Lies (Glam Pop Rock)

6:45-8 p.m. LaShaun Phoenix Moore (R&B/Soul)

8:30-10 p.m. Matt Austin (Young Country)

Sunday

11:30-12:30 p.m. Zander Michigan (Singer/Songwriter)

1-2 p.m. The Boa Constrictors (Rockabilly)

2:30-3:30 p.m. Fangs and Twang (Monster Country)

3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

5-6:15 p.m. New World Soul (R&B Soul)

6:45-8 p.m. The Messenger Birds (Rock/Alternative)

8:30-10 p.m. The Orbitsuns(Outlaw Country)

Chevrolet Stage Schedule

Friday

11:45-12:45 p.m. Grace Elizabeth Lee (Indie Pop)

12:45-1 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World

1-2 p.m. Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

2-3 p.m. Escaping Pavement (Americana)

3:05-3:20 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World

3:30-5 p.m. Rev. Marc Falconberry(Blues)

5:30-6:30 p.m. Harlow (Hard Rock/Alternative)

6:40-6:55 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World

7-8 p.m. The Ruiners(Party Punk)

8:30-10 p.m. Kaleido (Rock)

Saturday

9:30-11 a.m. 3rd Annual Outdoor “Yoga on the River”

11:15-12:15 p.m. Maticic (Folk/Americana)

12:20-12:35 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World

12:45-1:45 p.m. Jaime Marvin (Singer/Songwriter)

2:15-3:30 p.m. Melophobix(Reggae/Rock/Funk/Fusion)

3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

4:30-4:45 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World

4:45-6 p.m. Austin Scott (Family Friendly Country)

6:05-6:20 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World

6:30-8 p.m. Stewart Francke(Rock & Soul)

8:30-10 p.m.Stone Clover (Paddy Slag)

Sunday

10:00-11 a.m. Get Twisted with Us (Family Play Date with Urbane Solace)

11:30-12:30 p.m. Acoustic Ash (singer/songwriter)

12:35-12:50 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World

1:00-2 p.m. Al Bettis(Soul-Folk)

2:05-2:20 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World

2:30-3:30 p.m. The Reefermen(Rock)

3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

4:45-6 p.m. The Flutter & Wow (Americana)

6:05-6:20 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World

6:30-8 p.m. Alise King (R&B Soul)

8:30-10 p.m. Larry Lee & Back in the Day Band (Fun/R&B)

