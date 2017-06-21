Beau Bien Fine Foods will open Saturday with a party in Eastern Market in Detroit. (Photo: Facebook)

Upcoming food and drink events

Terrace Wine Tastings at Rattlesnake Club: Sample six wines paired with five small plates each Thursday through Aug. 24. 6 p.m. Thurs. $45 plus tax and tip. 300 River Place, Detroit. (313) 567-4400.

Battle of the Booze at Bavarian Inn Restaurant: It’ll be wine versus beer at this course-by-course competition featuring products from Charles Smith Wines of Washington and Odd Side Ales of Michigan. Libations are paired with a variety of cuisine. 6:30 p.m. Fri. $60. 1 Covered Bridge Lane, Frankenmuth. (989) 652-9941.

The Main Event in Novi: Food from Novi-area restaurants are highlighted during this two-day event that also has a beverage garden and local bands. 7-10 p.m. Fri., 4-11 p.m. Sat. Free admission; VIP tickets available for $30 and up. Main Street, Novi. themaineventnovi.com.

Grand Opening Party at Beau Bien Fine Foods: A tasting room for Beau Bien Fine Foods preserves and condiments, the shop also sells sandwiches, pantry items and grab-and-go breakfast and lunch. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. 2478 Riopelle, Detroit. (313) 437-1317.

Burger Battle at Eastern Market: This competition pits 25 Metro Detroit chefs against each other for bragging rights to “best burger.” Admission includes all-you-can-eat samples, entertainment and games. Noon-5 p.m. Sun. $15. Shed 5, 2801 Russell, Detroit. facebook.com/burgerbattledet.

Patio Wine Series at Rugby Grille: Led by Certified Sommelier Nidal Daher, the June 28 tasting features summer wines from the Mediterranean. On July 19, enjoy aromatic summer wines and on July 26, it is wines that pair well with barbecue. Reservations are required. 6:30 p.m. June 28. $45. 100 Townsend, Birmingham. (248) 642-5999.

Tunnel Bar-B-Q dishes at Beau’s Grillery: Ribs and other dishes made famous by Canada’s Tunnel Bar-B-Q will be offered for a limited time at Beau’s. On June 28 the late owner of Tunnel, chef Thom Racovitis, will be honored at a launch party to benefit the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Tickets, $50, include a complete barbecue dinner. Starting June 29, a Tunnel Bar-B-Q menu will be offered at Beau’s for the next six months. 4108 W. Maple, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 626-2630.

Hummer Party at Bayview Yacht Club: To celebrate 50 years of service for famed Bayview bartender Jerome Adams, the club will host a party that is open to the public. Local bartenders will compete to see who makes the best Hummer cocktail, a drink that Adams invented. There will also be a strolling dinner. 7-10 p.m. July 1. $50-$60. 100 Clairpointe, Detroit. (313) 822-1853.

The Big Three of White Wine Grapes at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Wine expert Michael Schafer discusses chardonnay, riesling and sauvignon blanc with six wines to taste. 7-9 p.m. July 13. $35. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

North American Belgian Beer Festival at Ashley’s Westland: The largest beer festival in America that showcases only Belgian beers. 7-11 p.m. July 14, and 2-6 p.m. July 15. $40, $70 both days. 7525 N. Wayne, Westland. NABBF.com.

The Joys of Gin at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Learn about gin with beverage expert Michael Schafer and sample six varieties. 7-9 p.m. July 20. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

2017 Summer Beer Festival at Riverside Park: Tickets go on sale Thursday for this 20th annual beer event highlighting Michigan’s craft beer industry. 5-9 p.m. July 21 and 1-6 p.m. July 22. mibeer.com/summer-festival.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sRYXIp