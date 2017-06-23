Lionel Richie will be in concert Saturday at Caesars Windsor. (Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

1. Lionel Richie at Caesars Windsor: Multiple Grammy Award-winner Lionel Richie is one of the best-selling artists of all time. He got his start in Motown Records group The Commodores in the ’70s. 9 p.m. Sat. $65 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

2. RiverDays at Detroit’s Riverfront: Musical highlights of this waterfront summer event include the Isley Brothers (8:30 p.m. Sat.), 112 (6:50 p.m. Sun.) and R&B singer Joe (8:45 p.m. Sun.). There’s also zip line rides, jet ski freestyle championships, river boat tours, yoga, food and more. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $3-$5. Detroit riverfront. (313) 566-8200 or riverdays.com.

3. Train with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield at DTE Energy Music Theatre: Pop/rock band Train hits the road this summer in support of its 10th studio album “A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat.” 7 p.m. Sun. $29.50 lawn, $39.50-$79.50 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Melody Baetens

