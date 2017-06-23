Buy Photo 1885-era actor Lynette Hunter Halalay, left, of Grosse Pointe Park, uses a spinning wheel to spin wool to make yarn in the parlor as Barbara Barefield, right, of Detroit, portrays Lizzie Palmer while she takes pictures of Halalay. XXXXVolunteers are in the process of restoring the 132-year-old log cabin built for former Senator Thomas W. Palmer and his wife, Lizzie Merrill Palmer at Palmer Park, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in preparation for the People for Palmer Park’s annual Log Cabin Day, Sunday, June 25th from 1pm to 5pm. (Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)2017. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

SATURDAY

p.m. Girls ages 3-12 can be part of the “My Muse Dolls Giveaway” at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History with a $5 admission fee. This is a $79.99 value, and the child must be present (12:30-3 p.m.) to receive a doll while supplies last. This “magical day of events” will also include mini-workshops (one with a no-sew fashion piece), special “I See Me” exhibit tours (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and a screening of “An American Girl Story — Melody 1963: Love Has to Win.” 315 E. Warren, Detroit. Visit thewright.org.

p.m. Be there for the close-out of the Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival, featuring well-known names in chamber music. 8 p.m. Sat. $40 general, $70 reserved, with $10 seats available to Festival Friends, age 35 and younger. All tickets are $7 more at the door, which includes a $2 service charge. Seligman Performing Arts Center, 22305 W. 13 Mile, Beverly Hills. Call (248) 559-2097 or visit greatlakeschambermusic.org.

SATURDAY / SUNDAY

a.m. Experience all the aromas, sounds, tastes and traditions of Greece at St. Nicholas Opa! Greek Festival. Highlights include classic Greek cuisine, a pastry shop, live Greek cooking demonstrations, dance performances, raffles, prizes and more. 4-11 p.m. Sat. and noon-8 p.m. Sun. $2 adults, free for children 12 and younger (or three canned goods donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan). 760 Wattles, Troy. Free parking and shuttle bus from Walsh College on Livernois. Call (248) 894-4447 or email: pjnik3026@gmail.com.

a.m. Don’t miss the Taylor Summer Festival featuring free concerts, beer vendors, carnival rides ($20 armbands required), and free fireworks (10 p.m. Sat. Rain date: same time Sun.) at Heritage Park. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. and 1-8 p.m. Sun. 12111 Pardee, Taylor. Visit taylorfestival.com.

a.m. Wine and art lovers won’t want to miss the chance to experience the Fine Art, Fine Wine Fair at St. Mary’s Orchard Lake. Sample wine while shopping beneath trees for one-of-a-kind works of art. Beer will also be available from Motor City Brewing Works. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and noon-6 p.m. Sun. Admission to the fair is $5, free for children 12 and younger. Wine tasting tickets are $35 ($40 at the door). 3535 Commerce, Orchard Lake. Call (248) 683-0530 or visit FineArtFineWineFair.com.

p.m. Matrix Theatre Company presents its original production, “Dream Deferred: Detroit, 1967.” 8 p.m. Sat.; 3 p.m. Sun. (By popular demand, performances have been extended through July 9.) $20 adults, $15 seniors, students, vets, and active military members. 2730 Bagley, Detroit. Call (313) 967-0599.

SUNDAY

a.m. People for Palmer Park will host Log Cabin Day. Highlights include an ice cream social with free ice cream from Guernsey Farms Dairy for the first 500 attendees; live music with the Chelsea House Orchestra youth fiddlers, square dancing, traditional blacksmith and spinning demos, an exhibit of African-American quilts, historians and actors in period attire and hat and bonnet-making with a contest for children. 1-5 p.m. Saturday. 910 Merrill Plaisance, Detroit. Call (313) 757-2751.

Jocelynn Brown

