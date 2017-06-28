Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum will perform Friday at the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston. (Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images)

CORKTOWN STRUT

in Corktown

This weeklong art and music festival in Corktown started Monday and marches on until July 3. A dozen restaurants will join in the fun, including Slow’s Bar BQ, PJ’s Lager House and Corktown’s newest restaurant, Red Dunn. More than 50 musical acts are scheduled at a variety of venues like UFO Factory, McShane’s and a main stage at Dean Savage Park. Tickets start at $10. Visit corktownstrut.com for details.

STARS & STRIPES FESTIVAL

at Suburban Collection Showplace

This patriotism palooza has a carnival, concerts, arts and crafts, monster trucks, vendors, food and more. Musical highlights include Rick Springfield with John Waite (5 p.m. Fri.), Smash Mouth with the Spin Doctors (5 p.m. Sat.) and Beatlemania Live (5 p.m. Sun). 2-11:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., noon-11:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Admission is $3-$5, $10 parking. Free admission 2-6 p.m. Thursday. 41600 Grand River, Novi. (586) 493-4344 or funfestevents.net.

SALUTE TO AMERICA

at Greenfield Village

A Fourth of July tradition in Metro Detroit for 25 years, this outdoor concert features the Detroit Symphony Orchestra with the Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Field Band. Hear Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture performed with fireworks. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Mon. $29, $19.50 ages 3-11. Discount for members. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 576-5111.

big shows

THURSDAY

New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men at The Palace of Auburn Hills, pop, 6 p.m. Thurs. $34.95-$249.95. 6 Championship Drive, Auburn Hills. (248) 377-0100.

Sean Blackman’s In Transit Detroit — China Detroit Fusion at Garden Theater, world music, 7 p.m. Thurs. $30 and up. 3929 Woodward, Detroit. seanblackman.com/live.

FRIDAY

99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young at DTE Energy Music Theatre, country, 3:30 p.m. Fri. $32 lawn, $45.50-$65.50 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

SATURDAY

L.A. Guns with Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis with Eddie Trunk at Harpo’s Concert Theatre, hard rock, 6 p.m. Sat. $25. 14238 Harper, Detroit. (313) 824-1700.

Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, classic rock, 6 p.m. Sat. $29.50 lawn, $45-$79.50 pavilion. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

SUNDAY

Dispatch with Guster and Marco Benevento at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, rock, 5:30 p.m. Sun. $26 lawn, $30.50-$61 pavilion. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

Buckingham McVie at Fox Theatre, pop/rock, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $29.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Alessia Cara at Caesars Windsor, pop, 8 p.m. Sun. $25 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

MONDAY

Hank Williams Jr. with Parmalee and the Steel Woods at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, country, 6 p.m. Sun. $20 lawn, $29.50-$115 pavilion. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

MONDAY-TUESDAY

Xscape with Total and Next at Chene Park, R&B/pop, 7 p.m. Mon.-Tues. Sold out. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

WEDNESDAY

Damien Escobar with Marcus Anderson at Chene Park, jazz, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $15 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

live music

THURSDAY

John Holk and the Sequins at Whitney Garden Party, honky tonk/pop, 6 p.m. Thurs. $5. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-5700.

Bill Bynum & Co at Heritage Park, bluegrass, 7 p.m. Thurs. Free. 24915 Farmington, Farmington Hills. (248) 473-1848,

Karalavara, Aloha Mr. Hand and Spiraling Suns at Orchid Ferndale, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. No cover. 141 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 336-8077.

Savage Master, Lady Beast and Nuke at Corktown Tavern, metal, 9 p.m. Thurs. $10. 1716 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 964-5103.

FRIDAY

Her Dark Host record release with the Highborn, Snakewing and Lucid Furs at Small’s Bar, rock/metal, 8 p.m. Fri. $11. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Obese Ghost Children, Mister, Doc Illingsworth, Jaws that Bite and Peace to Mateo at Loving Touch, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Kenny Olson with Mike Leslie at Token Lounge, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

The Dig with the Handgrenades and Jerry Dreams at Ghost Light Hamtramck, rock, 9 p.m. Fri. $10 in advance, $12 day of. 2314 Caniff, Hamtramck. (313) 402-4418.

Fallow Land record release party with Swordfish, Parkway & Columbia and Bad TV at Blind Pig, rock, 9 p.m. Fri. $8-$10. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

SATURDAY

Daniel Skye at Shelter, dance/pop, 6 p.m. Sat. $12. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Rooney with Run River North and Ryan Allen & His Extra Arms at Pike Room, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $18. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Band of Lovers with the Rough and Tumble at 20 Front Street, country, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $15. (Band of Lovers also plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday.) 20 Front, Lake Orion. (248) 783-7105.

Silver Ochre and Organix Trio at Trinosophes, jazz/world music, 8 p.m. Sat. $10 suggested minimum donation. 1464 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 737-6606.

SUNDAY

Womb, Sister Munch, Solitary Subversion and Dear Darkness at Trumbullplex, punk, 5 p.m. Sun. 4210 Trumbull, Detroit. (313) 832-7952.

Laura Rain & the Caesars CD release party at Cliff Bell’s, jazz/funk/soul, 7 p.m. Sun. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

TUESDAY

Rock and Roll BBQ with Outrageous Cherry, the Belle Isles, Cheetahs, Blood Stone and more at Nancy Whiskey’s, rock, 3 p.m. Tues. $12. 2644 Harrison, Detroit. (313) 962-4247.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Jay Stevens with Jay Harris and Sam Silverstein at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Ernie” at City Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 5:30 p.m. Sun. $25. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride” at Theatre Nova, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (also July 6-9). $20. 410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor. (734) 635-8450.

“Dream Deferred: Detroit, 1967” at Matrix Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. (through July 9). $20, $15 students. 2730 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 967-0599.

Warren B. Hall at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12 in advance, $14 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

Ken Evans and Lauren Uchalik at Holly Hotel Comedy Club, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12-$15. 110 Battle Alley, Holly. (248) 634-5208.

visual arts/film

SATURDAY

Faygo Movie night in the D with “Hidden Figures” at Campus Martius, 8 p.m. Sat. Free. 800 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 962-0101 or downtowndetroitparks.com.

“Viva Las Vegas” with Elvis Impersonator Matt King at Senate Theater, 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 6424 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 894-0850.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Asteroid Day with activities, displays and lectures at Cranbrook Institute of Science, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Fri. and 1-4 p.m. Sat. Free with museum admission. 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3200.

