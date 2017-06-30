The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform with the Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Field Band Saturday-Monday at Greenfield Village in Dearborn. (Photo: Kristina Sikora / KMS Photography)

1. Corktown Strut in Corktown: This weeklong art and music festival in Corktown started earlier this week and marches on until Monday. A dozen restaurants will join in the fun, including Slow’s Bar BQ, PJ’s Lager House and Corktown’s newest restaurant, Red Dunn. More than 50 musical acts are scheduled at a variety of venues like UFO Factory, McShane’s and a main stage at Dean Savage Park. Tickets start at $10. Visit corktownstrut.com for details.

2. Stars & Stripes Festival at Suburban Collection Showplace: This patriotism palooza has a carnival, concerts, arts and crafts, monster trucks, vendors, food and more. Musical highlights include Smash Mouth with the Spin Doctors (5 p.m. Saturday) and Beatlemania Live (5 p.m. Sunday). Noon-11:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission is $3-$5, $10 parking. 41600 Grand River, Novi. (586) 493-4344 or funfestevents.net.

3. Salute to America at Greenfield Village:A Fourth of July tradition in Metro Detroit for 25 years, this outdoor concert features the Detroit Symphony Orchestra with the Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Field Band. Hear Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture performed with fireworks. 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Monday. $29, $19.50 ages 3-11. Discount for members. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 576-5111.

Melody Baetens

