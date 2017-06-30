The Port Huron rockers Gasoline Gypsies will play Otus Supply in Ferndale Saturday. (Photo: Gasoline Gypsies)

Saturday

p.m. Don’t miss the record release party for the album “Killin’ Time,” by Port Huron rock band Gasoline Gypsies when they play Otus Supply. 10 p.m. Sat. No cover charge. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. Call (248) 291-6160.

p.m. Celebrate Asteroid Day with activities, displays and lectures, all offered at Cranbrook Institute of Science. 1-4 p.m. Free with regular admission ($6.50 adults, $5.50 seniors 65-plus, ages 2-12, and free for members, and children younger than 2). 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. Visit cranbrook.edu.

p.m. As part of its outdoor screenings of award-winning films on Saturday nights during summer months, Campus Martius Park presents “Hidden Figures,” the story of a team of African-American mathematicians who served a major role in NASA during the beginning years of the U.S. space program. Moviegoers are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs. Popcorn and beverages will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted in the park. 8 p.m. Sat. Free. Woodward at Fort, downtown Detroit. Visit downtowndetroit.org.

p.m. Check out stand-up comedian Jay Stevens performing live onstage at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle. Also appearing will be Jay Harris and Sam Silverstein as emcee. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Sat. $18. You must be at least 18 years of age to attend. 310 South Troy, Royal Oak. Call (248) 542-9900.

Saturday / Sunday

a.m. Just follow your nose to the Michigan Rib Fest, featuring fun for all ages, including smothered ribs, smokey brisket, tangy pulled pork, a Kids Zone with a bounce house and face painting, live band performances, monster truck rides, hotdog pig racing, lawn games, and more. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. and noon-9:30 p.m. Sun. $3. Proceeds will benefit local charities. Downtown Royal Oak. Visit michiganribfest.com.

p.m. See the film presentation for “Starless Dreams” at the Detroit Film Theatre. This documentary reveals the lives of teenage girls sharing quarters in a juvenile detention center near Tehran. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat., 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday. $9.50 general, $7.50 DIA members, seniors, and students with I.D. Inside the Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Detroit. Visit dia.org.

p.m. The Henry Ford College Theatre Arts Dept. presents “Almost, Maine” in its Adray Auditorium. 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $15 general, $12 HFC employees, seniors and students with I.D. Inside the Grant U. MacKenzie Fine Arts Center (Building F on the main campus). Call Gerard Dzuiblinski at (313) 845-9817 or visit theatre.hfcc.edu.

Sunday

p.m. Longtime members of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, will perform their first-ever album as a duo, titled “Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie,” at the Fox Theatre. The 10-song recording was released this summer by Atlantic Records. 7:30 p.m. Sun. $29.50-$125. 2211 Woodward, Detroit (313) 471-3200.

Jocelynn Brown

