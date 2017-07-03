Maria Menounos’ tumor was the size of a golf ball. (Photo: Jordan Strauss / AP)

Menounos reveals tumor diagnosis

Actress Maria Menounos, 39, was diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier this year, according to a report from Page Six. Her mother, Litsa, also has a brain tumor — one she was diagnosed with less than a year ago. “It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor — and now I have one too?” said Menounos. An MRI discovered a meningioma brain tumor the size of a golf ball pushing on Menounos’ facial nerves. She scheduled surgery on her 39th birthday, June 8, with her mother’s doctor, neurosurgeon Dr. Keith L. Black. “My speech had gotten slurred and I was having difficulty reading the teleprompter,” she said. Following the seven-hour procedure, 99.9 percent of the benign tumor was removed. On Monday, Menounos officially stepped down as the co-anchor of “E! News,” a position she took three years ago, back in 2015.

Donal Logue says ‘predators’ have his child

“Gotham” star Donal Logue and his ex-wife, Kasey Smith, pleaded on Sunday with their missing 16-year-old daughter, Jade, to come home in a video message posted to Twitter, reports Page Six. “If you’re watching, if you’re able to be on social media ... please know that we’re looking for you, we want you home,” Smith said. Jade, who is also known as Arlo, was last seen June 26 around 2 p.m. near Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Logue, who plays Detective Harvey Bullock on the hit Fox TV show, also posted a childhood photo of Jade on Facebook — a goofy snap of her as a kid with a frog on her nose that he said was “taken from a happier time.” Logue called those who would take advantage of “sweet, trusting souls” like Jade “predators.” The NYPD is asking anyone with information about Jade to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

James Cromwell sentenced to jail

The Emmy Award-winning Babe actor James Cromwell, 77, has been sentenced to seven days of jail after refusing to pay a $375 fine related to his arrest at a protest in Wawayanda, New York, reports People magazine. The actor was one of six found guilty of obstructing traffic when they staged a sit-in on the site of Competitive Power Ventures’ prospective natural gas-fired power plant. They argued that the carbon emissions that would be emitted by the CPV power plant would pose an imminent threat to the environment and accelerate climate change. Cromwell said, “If we don’t stay together, nothing will change. Power to the people.”

Compiled by Deion Kathawa

dkathawa@detroitnews.com

